Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Canadiens (09.22.25)

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Monday night’s preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET, and fans can also tune into the game on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.
FORWARDS
12 – Robby Fabbri
14 – Boko Imama
15 – Joona Koppanen
18 – Tommy Novak
22 – Sam Poulin
26 – Tristan Broz
39 – Anthony Mantha
43 – Danton Heinen
48 – Valtteri Puustinen
49 – Rafael Harvey-Pinard
81 – Ben Kindel
84 – Atley Calvert
85 – Avery Hayes
DEFENSE
5 – Ryan Shea
24 – Matt Dumba
27 – Ryan Graves
38 – Owen Pickering
45 – Harrison Brunicke
50 – Finn Harding
75 – Connor Clifton
GOALIES
1 – Sergei Murashov
30 – Joel Blomqvist