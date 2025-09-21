Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Canadiens (09.22.25)

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Monday night’s preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET, and fans can also tune into the game on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.

FORWARDS

12 – Robby Fabbri

14 – Boko Imama

15 – Joona Koppanen

18 – Tommy Novak

22 – Sam Poulin

26 – Tristan Broz

39 – Anthony Mantha

43 – Danton Heinen

48 – Valtteri Puustinen

49 – Rafael Harvey-Pinard

81 – Ben Kindel

84 – Atley Calvert

85 – Avery Hayes

DEFENSE

5 – Ryan Shea

24 – Matt Dumba

27 – Ryan Graves

38 – Owen Pickering

45 – Harrison Brunicke

50 – Finn Harding

75 – Connor Clifton

GOALIES

1 – Sergei Murashov

30 – Joel Blomqvist