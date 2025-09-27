Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Blue Jackets (09.27.25)

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Saturday night’s preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and fans can watch the game on SNP+ or tune in to the game on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.
FORWARDS
11 – Filip Hallander
14 – Boko Imama
16 – Justin Brazeau
17 – Bryan Rust
26 – Tristan Broz
39 – Anthony Mantha
41 – Ville Koivunen
49 – Rafael Harvey-Pinard
67 – Rickard Rakell
71 – Evgeni Malkin
81 – Ben Kindel
85 – Avery Hayes
87 – Sidney Crosby
DEFENSE
28 – Parker Wotherspoon
38 – Owen Pickering
45 – Harrison Brunicke
50 – Finn Harding
58 – Kris Letang
65 – Erik Karlsson
82 – Caleb Jones
GOALIES
1 – Sergei Murashov
29 – Marc-Andre Fleury