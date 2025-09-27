Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Blue Jackets (09.27.25)

GettyImages-2181476962
By Pittsburgh Penguins

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Saturday night’s preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and fans can watch the game on SNP+ or tune in to the game on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.

FORWARDS

11 – Filip Hallander

14 – Boko Imama

16 – Justin Brazeau

17 – Bryan Rust

26 – Tristan Broz

39 – Anthony Mantha

41 – Ville Koivunen

49 – Rafael Harvey-Pinard

67 – Rickard Rakell

71 – Evgeni Malkin

81 – Ben Kindel

85 – Avery Hayes

87 – Sidney Crosby

DEFENSE

28 – Parker Wotherspoon

38 – Owen Pickering

45 – Harrison Brunicke

50 – Finn Harding

58 – Kris Letang

65 – Erik Karlsson

82 – Caleb Jones

GOALIES

1 – Sergei Murashov

29 – Marc-Andre Fleury

