Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Blue Jackets (09.27.25)

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Saturday night’s preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and fans can watch the game on SNP+ or tune in to the game on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.

FORWARDS

11 – Filip Hallander

14 – Boko Imama

16 – Justin Brazeau

17 – Bryan Rust

26 – Tristan Broz

39 – Anthony Mantha

41 – Ville Koivunen

49 – Rafael Harvey-Pinard

67 – Rickard Rakell

71 – Evgeni Malkin

81 – Ben Kindel

85 – Avery Hayes

87 – Sidney Crosby

DEFENSE

28 – Parker Wotherspoon

38 – Owen Pickering

45 – Harrison Brunicke

50 – Finn Harding

58 – Kris Letang

65 – Erik Karlsson

82 – Caleb Jones

GOALIES

1 – Sergei Murashov

29 – Marc-Andre Fleury