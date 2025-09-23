Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Blue Jackets (09.24.25) 

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Wednesday night’s preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and fans can watch a live stream of the game on www.nhl.com/penguins or tune in to the game on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.

FORWARDS

8 – Aidan McDonough

10 – Aaron Huglen

11 – Filip Hallander

16 – Justin Brazeau

19 – Connor Dewar

23 – Nolan Renwick

26 – Tristan Broz

41 – Ville Koivunen

46 – Blake Lizotte

53 – Philip Tomasino

62 – Zach Gallant

81 – Ben Kindel

84 – Atley Calvert

DEFENSE

3 – Jack St. Ivany

25 – Sebastian Aho

52 – Philip Kemp

56 – Alexander Alexeyev

75 – Connor Clifton

77 – Quinn Beauchesne

82 – Caleb Jones

GOALIES

31 – Filip Larsson

37 – Arturs Silovs

Below is the Penguins roster for their non-game group scrimmage which will be held tomorrow, Sept. 24 at 9:30 AM at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Tomorrow’s scrimmage is free and open to the public.

TEAM 1

Forwards – Sidney Crosby, Brayden Edwards, Robby Fabbri, Max Graham, Avery Hayes, Boko Imama, Gabe Klassen, Sam Poulin, Valtteri Puustinen, Bryan Rust

Defensemen – David Breazeale, Harrison Brunicke, Tommy Budnick, Matt Dumba, Finn Harding, Jake Livingstone, Owen Pickering, Ryan Shea

Goalies – Tristan Jarry, Maxim Pavlenko

TEAM 2

Forwards – Raivis Ansons, Cal Burke, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Danton Heinen, Jordan Kaplan, Evgeni Malkin, Anthony Mantha, Brett Murray, Tommy Novak, Rickard Rakell, Zach Urdahl

Defensemen – Ryan Graves, Erik Karlsson, Daniel Laatsch, Kris Letang, Emil Pieniniemi, Chase Pietila, Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies – Joel Blomqvist, Sergei Murashov

