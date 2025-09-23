Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Blue Jackets (09.24.25) 

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Wednesday night’s preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and fans can watch a live stream of the game on www.nhl.com/penguins or tune in to the game on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.
FORWARDS
8 – Aidan McDonough
10 – Aaron Huglen
11 – Filip Hallander
16 – Justin Brazeau
19 – Connor Dewar
23 – Nolan Renwick
26 – Tristan Broz
41 – Ville Koivunen
46 – Blake Lizotte
53 – Philip Tomasino
62 – Zach Gallant
81 – Ben Kindel
84 – Atley Calvert
DEFENSE
3 – Jack St. Ivany
25 – Sebastian Aho
52 – Philip Kemp
56 – Alexander Alexeyev
75 – Connor Clifton
77 – Quinn Beauchesne
82 – Caleb Jones
GOALIES
31 – Filip Larsson
37 – Arturs Silovs
Below is the Penguins roster for their non-game group scrimmage which will be held tomorrow, Sept. 24 at 9:30 AM at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Tomorrow’s scrimmage is free and open to the public.
TEAM 1
Forwards – Sidney Crosby, Brayden Edwards, Robby Fabbri, Max Graham, Avery Hayes, Boko Imama, Gabe Klassen, Sam Poulin, Valtteri Puustinen, Bryan Rust
Defensemen – David Breazeale, Harrison Brunicke, Tommy Budnick, Matt Dumba, Finn Harding, Jake Livingstone, Owen Pickering, Ryan Shea
Goalies – Tristan Jarry, Maxim Pavlenko
TEAM 2
Forwards – Raivis Ansons, Cal Burke, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Danton Heinen, Jordan Kaplan, Evgeni Malkin, Anthony Mantha, Brett Murray, Tommy Novak, Rickard Rakell, Zach Urdahl
Defensemen – Ryan Graves, Erik Karlsson, Daniel Laatsch, Kris Letang, Emil Pieniniemi, Chase Pietila, Parker Wotherspoon
Goalies – Joel Blomqvist, Sergei Murashov