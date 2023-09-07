Penguins Name Jennifer Bullano Ridgley Chief Communications Officer

The Pittsburgh Penguins have promoted Jennifer Bullano Ridgley to Chief Communications Officer, it was announced today by President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin.

In this expanded role, Bullano Ridgley will continue to oversee the daily operations of the Penguins’ communications department, which includes coordinating all player, coach and executive interviews, as well as implementing the club’s communications strategies on all fronts. Additionally, she will serve as the conduit for all internal communications and messaging at the Penguins, working closely with Acklin, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas, and FSG ownership to ensure seamless coordination among all facets of the organization, including both the both business and hockey operations.

Bullano Ridgley, who is entering her 18th season with the Penguins, joined the team in 2006 as a graduate intern and spent the following two years as Manager of Media Relations before being promoted to Director of Communications in 2008. She then became the first female to hold the position of Vice President in Penguins’ history in 2019 and has most recently held the title of Senior Vice President of Communications since 2022. She was a key part of the Penguins Stanley Cup championships in 2009, ’16 and ‘17.

Over the last two decades, Bullano Ridgley has been a key contact for behind the scenes shows, such as HBO’S 24/7 The Road to the Winter Classic, NHL Revealed, In the Room and Showtime Sports ALL ACCESS: Quest for the Stanley Cup. She is a three-time Emmy-Award winner for her role as a coordinating producer for various team features. She won her first Emmy in 2016 for her role in “There’s No Place Like Home with Sidney Crosby” in the “sports program one-time special” category.

The native of New Castle, Pennsylvania was selected to the Sports Business Journal's 2021 Class of 'Game Changers: Women in Sports Business', as well as named a 'Women of Influence' Award winner by the Pittsburgh Business Times in 2021. She has also taught part-time as an adjunct professor at Point Park University within the School of Business. Locally she also serves on the board for WISE (Women in Sports and Events), as well as a mentor for Strong Women, Strong Girls of Pittsburgh.

Bullano Ridgley earned a B.A. in public relations from Penn State University in 2003, as well as an MBA with concentration in sports, arts and entertainment management from Point Park University in 2007.