Penguins Move Into Playoff Spot with Win Over Tampa

The Lightning elevated their game in the third, getting on the board just 25 seconds in. There was a scary sequence a few minutes later when referee Steve Kozari had to be stretchered off the ice after a collision at center ice with Lightning defenseman Haydn Fleury (who was helped to the locker room). Both teams skated over to give him stick taps while he was being wheeled away.

"It was bad. Didn't look good. Obviously, we wish Steve the best, and hopefully he's all right," Crosby said. "But I think anytime something like that happens and you've been a part of games like that, you just try to regroup as fast as you can, and they probably did a better job of that than we did."

Tampa Bay got another tally at the 7:23 mark, and Stamkos scored his second man-advantage goal to tie it 4-4 at the 10:45 mark.

“Tampa is a really good team, they have one of the more dynamic offenses in the league. They clearly have the best power play in the league, and they have the ability to score multiple goals in a short period of time,” Sullivan said. “They've done that time and time again, not just to our team. So, you got to give Tampa credit… but I give our players credit. I thought we just hung in there. We dug in trying to get back on our toes, get momentum back.”

The Penguins responded with some looks that included one from Malkin off the post before Bunting made a great play to kick the puck from his skate to his stick and backhand it in, his second goal in as many games, both with equally epic celebrations.

“We're in a fight here and it's fun hockey to be a part of, it's exciting,” Bunting said. “The adrenaline was going and yeah, all my emotions showed in that celebration. I’m sure the whole rink heard me screaming.”