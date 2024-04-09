Penguins Get a Hard-Fought, Important Point in Toronto

The Penguins earned a point on Monday in Toronto to improve to 6-0-3 in their last nine games, which could prove crucial to their playoff hopes.

“I think we'll look at this as hopefully an important point here down the road,” Sidney Crosby said. “It's a close game. It could have went either way. Obviously, we would’ve liked to get the extra one, but we can't go back now. We did some good things in the game, and we just got to move by it.”

Rickard Rakell and Drew O’Connor scored for Pittsburgh, while Alex Nedeljkovic made 20 saves in his ninth straight start. Jake McCabe got the overtime winner in Toronto’s 3-2 victory, while Auston Matthews recorded his 65th (!) goal of the season, and Matthew Knies also got on the board in regulation.

The Penguins now have 84 points after the 3-2 overtime loss, which keeps them behind Detroit for the second Wild Card spot despite being tied, since the Red Wings have a game in hand. The Islanders, who are in third place in the Metro with 85 points, also have a game in hand.

“It’s great. That's how you got to play. We need every point, we need wins right now,” Nedeljkovic said of the team’s determination. “We dominated that whole game. I don't really think that there was ever a time where (we didn’t)… maybe in the start of the second period there, but, like, that was it. We were all over them. A couple bounces a different way and maybe we got three or four ourselves. But we played great, we’ll take the point and move on.”