Musings: Columbus 4, Pittsburgh 1 (Preseason Game 2)

*Zach Gallant, on an AHL-only deal, scored Pittsburgh’s lone goal. Ville Koivunen picked up the only assist. He piled up seven helpers in eight NHL games down the stretch last season after making his NHL debut on March 30 vs. Ottawa, and Muse was impressed with what he saw on the tape.

“The poise that he has with the puck, the confidence with the puck... his ability to find that next play, to extend plays, making plays in tight area, he was doing that a lot last year,” Muse said. “He was also working away from the puck and in the defensive zone, showing detail, blocking shots. He’s not the biggest guy in the world, but I think watching back, some of that really stood out. So, it's combining all those things and showing that you can make an impact on both ends of the ice.”

Koivunen, who turned 22 in June, worked on getting stronger over the summer. He’s not the biggest guy, but often finds himself in battles because of his high compete level. Koivunen also focused on getting more explosive, so that he can reach full speed quicker, and his conditioning, so that his body can handle the demands of a long season.

“The game is so much faster, so you need to be in good shape so you can skate as fast as you can all the time and work hard,” said Koivunen, who is listed at 6-foot and 184 pounds. “I want to play a lot of minutes there, so you have to be ready to play hard and play fast.”

So far, Koivunen is feeling pretty good after the Prospects Challenge and his first preseason game.

“I just want to try to play how I played here last season. And I want to play to my strengths, work hard and that’s it,” Koivunen said. “And try to win the games, too.”