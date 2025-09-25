Musings: Columbus 4, Pittsburgh 1 (Preseason Game 2)

*It’s been quite the week for Ben Kindel. The first of Pittsburgh’s three first-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft made his preseason debut in Montreal, which was especially significant because of his Canadiens fandom. Even though he was born and raised in British Columbia, his father Steve first became a Montreal fan to spite an uncle who loved the Flames, and passed that on to his son.
“When he really first started getting into hockey, Brendan Gallagher was a rookie,” said Steve, who is a retired professional soccer player. “He was trying to break his way into the lineup, and eventually did, and that's right when Ben kind of gravitated to him. Brendan was a hardworking player. If you see Ben wearing No. 11, that's where that comes from.”
While Kindel is wearing No. 81 for Pittsburgh, he did get drafted No. 11 overall. And he got to play against Gallagher the other night.
"It was a very cool moment for myself and my family," Kindel said with a smile.
Tonight, Kindel had two Grade-A opportunities. First, he managed to get behind the Blue Jackets defense and go in alone for a look, drawing a tripping penalty at the end. Later, Kindel had a full-blown breakaway. It’s impressive that Kindel has been able to display the hockey IQ Wes Clark felt so strongly about against much higher competition compared to juniors.
“Just his awareness on the ice, he's one of those players where at times, the game looks easy to him, just because he puts himself in such good positions,” Muse said. “When you watch him, the way he positions himself, the way he can change speed – you combine that with that sense to put himself in those great spots, then with the stick skills and just the overall abilities. You saw that at the rookie tournament, and I think you've seen it here in practices, and that's not an easy thing for a young player like that.”
Kindel said the attention to detail at this level is much different compared to juniors, but he feels like he has taken some good steps, and hopes to take a few more in the near future.
"Just kind of try and play my game, have confidence in my game, and just leave it all out there," Kindel said. "You might not get many opportunities. So just whatever opportunity I get, just go out there, do whatever I can."