Michael Bunting Named to Team Canada for IIHF World Championship

1429076T_IIHF_Champ_Canada_01_1920x1080
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

Penguins forward Michael Bunting will represent Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, it was announced today. This year's World Championship will be held from May 10-26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia.

Bunting represented Canada at the 2021 World Championship, winning a gold medal.

Bunting, 28, came to Pittsburgh this season after being acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7. The Scarborough, Ontario native skated in 81 games (60 with CAR and 21 with PIT), totaling 55 points (19G-36A). Since joining Pittsburgh’s lineup for the final 21 games of the season on March 9, Bunting finished fifth in goals (6), second in assists (13) and third in points (19) among Penguins skaters.

The 2022 Calder Trophy finalist has played in 268 games totaling 181 points (76G-105A) between Arizona, Toronto, Carolina and Pittsburgh since debuting with the Coyotes in 2018-19. His best season was in 2021-22 with Toronto, when he set career highs in goals (23), assists (40) and points (63).

Below is Team Canada's Preliminary Round Schedule. Broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
May 11
Great Britain
6:20 AM
May 12
Denmark
10:20 AM
May 14
Austria
2:20 PM
May 16
Norway
2:20 PM
May 18
Finland
10:20 AM
May 19
Switzerland
2:20 PM
May 21
Czechia
10:20 AM

News Feed

Penguins Part Ways With Associate Coach Todd Reirden

Penguins Sign Goaltender Filip Larsson to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Sam Poulin to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Announce Changes with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Coaching Staff

Ty Hennes Named Team USA Assistant Coach for IIHF World Championship

Erik Karlsson and Marcus Pettersson Named to Team Sweden for IIHF World Championship

Players to Watch in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Tristan Broz Turns Pro After Championship Season in Denver

Evgeni Malkin and Local McDonald's Donate $95,140 to Ronald McDonald House

Penguins Sign Forward Tristan Broz to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Kyle Dubas Discusses First Season at the Helm

Kyle Dubas Named Associate General Manager for 2024 IIHF World Championship

Penguins Speak at Season-Ending Media Availability

Many Special Moments Conclude Carter’s Phenomenal Career

Penguins Finish Season Strong, But Fall Short of Playoffs

King Clancy Trophy nominees announced by NHL

Game Preview: Penguins at Islanders (04.17.24)

Penguins Secure Must-Win Victory Over Nashville, Still Need Help

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Nashville Predators (04.15.24)

Pittsburgh's Point Streak Ends in Loss to Boston

Breaking the Mold: Erik Karlsson's Journey to 1,000 NHL Games

"Do You Have Real Ranch?"

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Boston Bruins (04.13.24)

Penguins Fans from Down Under Fall in Love Over Hockey

Crosby Gets 1,000 Assists; Moves Into Top-10 All-Time in Points

Penguins Move Into Second Wild Card Playoff Spot

Sidney Crosby Named Pittsburgh’s Team MVP for the 12th Time in His Career

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings (04.11.24)

Sidney Crosby Voted 'Most Complete Player' in NHLPA Player Poll

Penguins Get a Hard-Fought, Important Point in Toronto

Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Game Preview: Penguins at Maple Leafs (04.08.24)

Playing with Passion: Bunting Making an Impact

Penguins Move Into Playoff Spot with Win Over Tampa

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (04.06.24)

Embracing the Process Leads to Masterton Nomination

Success Breeds Success in Washington

Game Preview: Penguins at Capitals (04.04.24)

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Scholarship Applications Are Now Available Online

Alex Nedeljkovic's Confidence is Contagious

Penguins Players to Give 'Shirts Off Our Backs' At Fan Appreciation Night presented by PPG on April 15

"Gutsy Effort" Leads to Penguins Victory in New Jersey

Penguins to Host Police vs. Firefighters in ‘Steel City Battle of the Badges’ on April 6

Game Preview: Penguins at Devils (04.02.24)

Penguins Gut Out Victory Over Rangers

Crosby Clinches 19th Point-Per-Game Season; Ties Wayne Gretzky for Most in NHL History

Game Preview: Penguins at Rangers (04.01.24)

Spooner Having Standout PWHL Season: "It's Very Inspirational"

Penguins Gave Away Momentum in Loss to Columbus

Game Preview: Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets (03.30.24)