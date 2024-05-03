Michael Bunting Named to Team Canada for IIHF World Championship

Penguins forward Michael Bunting will represent Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, it was announced today. This year's World Championship will be held from May 10-26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia.

Bunting represented Canada at the 2021 World Championship, winning a gold medal.

Bunting, 28, came to Pittsburgh this season after being acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7. The Scarborough, Ontario native skated in 81 games (60 with CAR and 21 with PIT), totaling 55 points (19G-36A). Since joining Pittsburgh’s lineup for the final 21 games of the season on March 9, Bunting finished fifth in goals (6), second in assists (13) and third in points (19) among Penguins skaters.

The 2022 Calder Trophy finalist has played in 268 games totaling 181 points (76G-105A) between Arizona, Toronto, Carolina and Pittsburgh since debuting with the Coyotes in 2018-19. His best season was in 2021-22 with Toronto, when he set career highs in goals (23), assists (40) and points (63).

Below is Team Canada's Preliminary Round Schedule. Broadcast information will be announced at a later date.