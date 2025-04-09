Living the Dream at Mario Lemieux Fantasy Hockey Camp

The Mario Lemieux Fantasy Hockey Camp is one of the biggest fundraising efforts for the Mario Lemieux Foundation, raising over $5 million.

Participants receive a truly once-in-a-lifetime hockey experience both on and off the ice. With unforgettable perks that include spending time with No. 66 himself and playing at PPG Paints Arena, it’s no surprise that over 300 people are on the waiting list.

Joe Delic, a Duquesne University graduate, physician at Allegheny Health Network, and a native of Johnstown, PA had been on that waiting list for a long time before receiving a phone call in 2020 telling him a spot was available.

“Finally getting that call after a number of years saying, ‘We have a spot, you can go,’ that was probably one of the coolest things in my life,” Delic said. “This is one of the coolest things I’ve ever done.”

Delic has now taken part in camp for five consecutive years. Before this run could begin, though, Delic needed to sign his contract – sitting down with Lemieux to do so.

“Everyone says he's a larger-than-life figure and someone who is really kind and generous,” Delic said. “When you see him, he just takes command of the room and the area. He's always been so kind to us and generous with his time. I always feel so lucky to be around him.”

Delic opted for the number 49, in reference to when he first started playing hockey. He was in fourth grade, just nine years old. Ever since then, 49 has stuck with him.

Delic and his younger brother Justin were supported on their hockey journeys by their parents, John and Sharon, who were extras in the 1977 classic hockey movie Slap Shot when it filmed in Johnstown.

“My mom and dad always supported us through everything,” Delic said. “Driving us to hockey, in the snow — you name it.”

Later on, it was John and Sharon who told Joe about the camp and encouraged him to put his name on the waiting list, something that would eventually become a family tradition.

“You could get your friends and family to come watch the games at the camp,” Delic said. “So, they would come and watch at PPG Paints Arena, and it was really special.”

John passed away earlier this year, and the camp featured a touching tribute to him on the video board before the championship game, held at PPG Paints Arena on the last day of camp — a game Delic and his team won.

“It meant a lot... over the years, the people at the camp have treated me so well, and they welcome you into their family,” Delic said. “It was a really special thing. Our family always loved hockey, loved going to the Penguins games, and my mom and dad always loved to come and watch the camp.”

That sense of community at the camp has left Delic with lifelong friends, memories, and valuable lessons.

"One of the things I've learned from the camp is how generous some of the people are with their time and resources,” Delic said. “They make you feel so special, no matter if you make a good play or not. It just makes you feel so good about being there and being part of that event... a lot of these people I’ve never met before have become a few of my best friends."

That being said, Delic does have a special play from last year's camp that sticks with him.

“The best goal I had was last year; I got assisted by Jaromír Jágr,” Delic said. “That was really cool. I got the puck from that one. Ryan Mill does the announcing for us, so hearing ‘goal from Joe, assisted by Jágr,’ I was like, ‘This is ridiculous!’ It was so cool.”

Campers are divided into four teams, each featuring two pro-team captains and two head coaches.

This year, Team Art Ross was coached by Kevin Stevens and Pierre Larouche, with Tyler Kennedy, Bernie Nicholls and Max Talbot as captains; Team Calder was coached by Bryan Trottier and Pierre McGuire, with Colby Armstrong, Larry Murphy and Pierre Turgeon as captains; Team Conn Smythe was coached by Randy Hillier and Eddie Johnston, with Ryan Malone and Joe Mullen as captains; and Team Hart was coached by Jay Caufield, Tie Domi, and Craig Patrick, with Matthew Barnaby and Mark Recchi as captains.

Along with the chance to share the ice and locker room with Penguins legends, the camp also maintains a strong focus on community service and broadening horizons.

“They do a number of things,” Delic said. “One year, there was a trip to the children’s hospital to take a tour... This past year, they did a sports medicine and recovery session. We get to do a lot of nice dinners at some of the restaurants around Pittsburgh and a video session with Jay Caufield, which is always fantastic.”

All of the work that the Mario Lemieux Foundation and its volunteers do to make the camp such a special place is something Delic is eternally grateful for, and hopes to see continue for years to come.

“I want them to keep doing this because it’s amazing for us; it’s unbelievable,” Delic said.

More information about the Mario Lemieux Fantasy Hockey Camp *can be found here*.