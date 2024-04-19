Kyle Dubas Named Associate General Manager for 2024 IIHF World Championship

Pittsburgh Penguins GM to make international management debut

1425576T_Special_IIHF_Championship_Dubas_1920x1080
By Hockey Canada

Hockey Canada has announced that Kyle Dubas (Sault Ste. Marie, ON/Pittsburgh, NHL) has been named to the management group that will help build Canada’s National Men’s Team for the 2024 IIHF World Championship, May 10-26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia.

Dubas will make his international management debut as associate general manager, and will work alongside Rick Nash (Brampton, ON/Columbus, NHL), who was named general manager last month. He was selected by Nash, with input from Scott Salmond (Creston, BC), senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations, Doug Armstrong (Sarnia, ON/St. Louis, NHL), management group lead for Canada’s National Men’s Team, and player relations advisor Ryan Getzlaf (Regina, SK/Anaheim, NHL).

In addition, a selection committee of three NHL executives – Jim McKenzie (Gull Lake, SK/Vegas, NHL), Jamie Pushor (Lethbridge, AB/Tampa Bay, NHL) and Tim Taylor (Stratford, ON/St. Louis, NHL) - will assist with evaluating and selecting players for the 2024 IIHF World Championship.

“I am excited to welcome Kyle to our management group for this year’s world championship, and to have Jim, Jamie and Tim assist with our player selection process. Kyle brings a wealth of professional experience, and we know he will be an invaluable member of our staff that will greatly benefit our team,” Nash said. “As we continue preparations and begin selecting our coaching staff, support staff and roster, I know Kyle and our selection committee will play an integral role in ensuring we assemble a team that gives us the best chance to defend gold in Czechia.”

Dubas recently completed his first season as general manager and president of hockey operations with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Previously, he spent nine seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, serving five seasons (2018-23) as general manager, becoming the second-youngest GM in NHL history. He also spent four seasons (2014-18) as assistant general manager and GM of the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL), leading the team to its first Calder Cup championship in 2018. Dubas started his front-office career with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), serving four seasons (2003-07) as a scout and three seasons (2011-14) as general manager.

The coaching staff, support staff and roster for Canada’s National Men’s Team for the 2024 IIHF World Championship will be announced at a later date.

Canada will open the tournament against Great Britain on May 11 at 6:20 a.m. ET/3:20 a.m. PT. It will also take on Denmark, Austria, Norway, Finland, Switzerland and Czechia in the preliminary round before the tournament concludes with the medal games on May 26. Prior to the start of the tournament, Canada’s National Men’s Team will play pre-tournament games against Austria at Steffl Arena in Vienna on May 5 and Hungary at the MVM Dome in Budapest on May 7.

TSN and RDS, Hockey Canada’s official broadcast partners, will broadcast 64 and 23 games, respectively; please check local listings for details.

For more information on Hockey Canada, Canada’s National Men’s Team and the 2024 IIHF World Championship, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along via social media on Facebook, X and Instagram.

News Feed

Kyle Dubas Discusses First Season at the Helm

Penguins Speak at Season-Ending Media Availability

Many Special Moments Conclude Carter’s Phenomenal Career

Penguins Finish Season Strong, But Fall Short of Playoffs

King Clancy Trophy nominees announced by NHL

Game Preview: Penguins at Islanders (04.17.24)

Penguins Secure Must-Win Victory Over Nashville, Still Need Help

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Nashville Predators (04.15.24)

Pittsburgh's Point Streak Ends in Loss to Boston

Breaking the Mold: Erik Karlsson's Journey to 1,000 NHL Games

"Do You Have Real Ranch?"

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Boston Bruins (04.13.24)

Penguins Fans from Down Under Fall in Love Over Hockey

Crosby Gets 1,000 Assists; Moves Into Top-10 All-Time in Points

Penguins Move Into Second Wild Card Playoff Spot

Sidney Crosby Named Pittsburgh’s Team MVP for the 12th Time in His Career

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings (04.11.24)

Sidney Crosby Voted 'Most Complete Player' in NHLPA Player Poll

Penguins Get a Hard-Fought, Important Point in Toronto

Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Game Preview: Penguins at Maple Leafs (04.08.24)

Playing with Passion: Bunting Making an Impact

Penguins Move Into Playoff Spot with Win Over Tampa

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (04.06.24)

Embracing the Process Leads to Masterton Nomination

Success Breeds Success in Washington

Game Preview: Penguins at Capitals (04.04.24)

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Scholarship Applications Are Now Available Online

Alex Nedeljkovic's Confidence is Contagious

Penguins Players to Give 'Shirts Off Our Backs' At Fan Appreciation Night presented by PPG on April 15

"Gutsy Effort" Leads to Penguins Victory in New Jersey

Penguins to Host Police vs. Firefighters in ‘Steel City Battle of the Badges’ on April 6

Game Preview: Penguins at Devils (04.02.24)

Penguins Gut Out Victory Over Rangers

Crosby Clinches 19th Point-Per-Game Season; Ties Wayne Gretzky for Most in NHL History

Game Preview: Penguins at Rangers (04.01.24)

Spooner Having Standout PWHL Season: "It's Very Inspirational"

Penguins Gave Away Momentum in Loss to Columbus

Game Preview: Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets (03.30.24)

More Cowbell!

Malkin’s Parents Bring Good Luck in Return to Pittsburgh

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (03.28.24)

Penguins Defeat Canes in First Meeting Since Trade

Penguins To Hold ‘Penguins Pledge Night’ Presented by U. S. Steel on Thursday, March 28

Sam Poulin Has "Come a Long Way" Since Last Year

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes (03.26.24)

Penguins Confirm Arrival of Jaromir Jagr Bobbleheads and Announce Distribution Dates as Soon as April 6 and 7

Colorado Orchestrates Comeback Against Pittsburgh

Game Preview: Penguins at Avalanche (03.24.24)

California Dreamin': St. Ivany Makes His NHL Debut