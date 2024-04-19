Kyle Dubas Named Associate General Manager for 2024 IIHF World Championship

Hockey Canada has announced that Kyle Dubas (Sault Ste. Marie, ON/Pittsburgh, NHL) has been named to the management group that will help build Canada’s National Men’s Team for the 2024 IIHF World Championship, May 10-26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia.

Dubas will make his international management debut as associate general manager, and will work alongside Rick Nash (Brampton, ON/Columbus, NHL), who was named general manager last month. He was selected by Nash, with input from Scott Salmond (Creston, BC), senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations, Doug Armstrong (Sarnia, ON/St. Louis, NHL), management group lead for Canada’s National Men’s Team, and player relations advisor Ryan Getzlaf (Regina, SK/Anaheim, NHL).

In addition, a selection committee of three NHL executives – Jim McKenzie (Gull Lake, SK/Vegas, NHL), Jamie Pushor (Lethbridge, AB/Tampa Bay, NHL) and Tim Taylor (Stratford, ON/St. Louis, NHL) - will assist with evaluating and selecting players for the 2024 IIHF World Championship.

“I am excited to welcome Kyle to our management group for this year’s world championship, and to have Jim, Jamie and Tim assist with our player selection process. Kyle brings a wealth of professional experience, and we know he will be an invaluable member of our staff that will greatly benefit our team,” Nash said. “As we continue preparations and begin selecting our coaching staff, support staff and roster, I know Kyle and our selection committee will play an integral role in ensuring we assemble a team that gives us the best chance to defend gold in Czechia.”

Dubas recently completed his first season as general manager and president of hockey operations with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Previously, he spent nine seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, serving five seasons (2018-23) as general manager, becoming the second-youngest GM in NHL history. He also spent four seasons (2014-18) as assistant general manager and GM of the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL), leading the team to its first Calder Cup championship in 2018. Dubas started his front-office career with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), serving four seasons (2003-07) as a scout and three seasons (2011-14) as general manager.

The coaching staff, support staff and roster for Canada’s National Men’s Team for the 2024 IIHF World Championship will be announced at a later date.

Canada will open the tournament against Great Britain on May 11 at 6:20 a.m. ET/3:20 a.m. PT. It will also take on Denmark, Austria, Norway, Finland, Switzerland and Czechia in the preliminary round before the tournament concludes with the medal games on May 26. Prior to the start of the tournament, Canada’s National Men’s Team will play pre-tournament games against Austria at Steffl Arena in Vienna on May 5 and Hungary at the MVM Dome in Budapest on May 7.

TSN and RDS, Hockey Canada’s official broadcast partners, will broadcast 64 and 23 games, respectively; please check local listings for details.

