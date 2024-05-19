Puljujarvi determined to put injury woes behind him with Penguins

Forward healthy, eager for 'the biggest season for my career'

Jesse Puljujarvi

© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PRAGUE, Czechia -- A glimpse at Jesse Puljujarvi's scars told Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson all he needed to know about his teammate's battle to return from bilateral hip surgery last offseason.

"They don't look pleasant," Karlsson said. "The journey that he's had, it couldn't have been easy. Once he came to us and we got to know him, you can see his dedication to the game and his determination to be the best he can be. He's worked as hard as anyone ever could have.

"We're happy he's been able to come back and play at the level that he is after such a gruesome injury and surgery. I've had plenty myself and I know it's not easy. All the credit to him for putting in the work and the dedication he has to play at the level he needs to to play in the NHL.

"It's just fantastic."

Puljujarvi opted for the invasive surgery at the same time he was while facing unrestricted free agency last summer, and the 26-year-old forward pushed through a lengthy rehabilitation before eventually weaving his way back onto NHL ice with the Penguins in February.

"For sure it was tough, but my focus was always that I was going to work hard," Puljujarvi said from the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where he is representing Finland. "The doctors said there was going to be some hope I could play. I believed that. I just worked hard, stayed positive, and trusted the process.

"Of course I had some little ups and downs, but not big ones, and I was pretty sure I was going to be able to be an NHL level player."

The path back hasn't been linear for Puljujarvi, who became a free agent after he failed to earn a qualifying offer from the Carolina Hurricanes last spring.

On Dec. 10, 2023, just days after being cleared by doctors for full-contact training -- a six-month recovery following his second hip surgery after having an arthroscopic procedure in 2019 -- Puljujarvi signed a free agent tryout with the Penguins.

That morphed into a 13-game professional tryout with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, Pittsburgh's minor-league affiliate, on Jan. 4.

Puljujarvi, the No. 4 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers, turned the audition into a two-year, $1.6 million contract ($800,000 average annual value) with the Penguins exactly one month later.

The process punctuated plenty of sweat equity for Puljujarvi, who had 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 75 regular-season games for Edmonton and Carolina last season, including two assists in 17 games for the Hurricanes after he was acquired in a trade with the Oilers on Feb. 28.

"I'm still pretty young," he said. "I was thinking I still have 10 more years (of playing). My full life has been around hockey. I didn't have any excuses or any thoughts that it was going to be 'that's it.'

"I was 100 percent in to be a good player again."

In all, it ended up being an eight-month trial of perseverance for Puljujarvi to land back on NHL ice.

"Being a high draft pick and the expectations coming with that," Karlsson said, "then things not going the way you want them to maybe, and getting those injuries and still battling and still being able to play at that level is something not a lot of guys would be able to do.

"Being around him and getting to know him and be around him, you can really see the work he puts in and the dedication that he has to the game of hockey, himself, his teammates, to be at his best and to come back and play at the level he is is inspiring."

Puljujarvi, who had four points (three goals, one assist) in 22 games with the Penguins, believes there's another level to be unlocked in 2024-25.

"Next season, it's going to be the biggest season for my career," said Puljujarvi, who has 118 points (54 goals, 64 assists) in 356 games through seven NHL seasons.

"Now the thing is how I'm going to be a good player there."

News Feed

Mike Sullivan Named Head Coach of Team USA for the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Men’s Olympic Hockey Team

Hockey is Healing: Malone Family Foundation Making a Difference

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and UPMC Sports Medicine Announce Open Enrollment for Heads UP Baseline Concussion Testing

Three Penguins Players Undergo Successful Surgeries

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Valtteri Puustinen to a Two-Year Contract

Drew O'Connor Has a Lot to Build On

Alex Nedeljkovic Named to Team USA for IIHF World Championship

King Clancy nominee Rust of Penguins discusses helping kids with speech impediments

2024 Draft Lottery Results

2024 Draft Lottery Scenarios

Valtteri Puustinen and Jesse Puljujarvi Named to Team Finland for IIHF World Championship

Michael Bunting Named to Team Canada for IIHF World Championship

Penguins Part Ways With Associate Coach Todd Reirden

Penguins Sign Goaltender Filip Larsson to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Sam Poulin to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Announce Changes with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Coaching Staff

Ty Hennes Named Team USA Assistant Coach for IIHF World Championship

Erik Karlsson and Marcus Pettersson Named to Team Sweden for IIHF World Championship

Players to Watch in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Tristan Broz Turns Pro After Championship Season in Denver

Evgeni Malkin and Local McDonald's Donate $95,140 to Ronald McDonald House

Penguins Sign Forward Tristan Broz to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Kyle Dubas Discusses First Season at the Helm

Kyle Dubas Named Associate General Manager for 2024 IIHF World Championship

Penguins Speak at Season-Ending Media Availability

Many Special Moments Conclude Carter’s Phenomenal Career

Penguins Finish Season Strong, But Fall Short of Playoffs

King Clancy Trophy nominees announced by NHL

Game Preview: Penguins at Islanders (04.17.24)

Penguins Secure Must-Win Victory Over Nashville, Still Need Help

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Nashville Predators (04.15.24)

Pittsburgh's Point Streak Ends in Loss to Boston

Breaking the Mold: Erik Karlsson's Journey to 1,000 NHL Games

"Do You Have Real Ranch?"

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Boston Bruins (04.13.24)

Penguins Fans from Down Under Fall in Love Over Hockey

Crosby Gets 1,000 Assists; Moves Into Top-10 All-Time in Points

Penguins Move Into Second Wild Card Playoff Spot

Sidney Crosby Named Pittsburgh’s Team MVP for the 12th Time in His Career

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings (04.11.24)

Sidney Crosby Voted 'Most Complete Player' in NHLPA Player Poll

Penguins Get a Hard-Fought, Important Point in Toronto

Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Game Preview: Penguins at Maple Leafs (04.08.24)

Playing with Passion: Bunting Making an Impact

Penguins Move Into Playoff Spot with Win Over Tampa

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (04.06.24)

Embracing the Process Leads to Masterton Nomination

Success Breeds Success in Washington

Game Preview: Penguins at Capitals (04.04.24)