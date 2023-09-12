Trust and Authenticity Have Fueled Jennifer Bullano Ridgley’s Rise from Intern to Chief Communications Officer with Her Hometown Penguins

Jennifer Bullano Ridgley grew up a Penguins fan in New Castle, Pennsylvania, about an hour outside of Pittsburgh.

She became a graduate intern with her hometown team in 2005, and has steadily risen through the ranks of the organization in the years since – getting named Chief Communications Officer in her 18th season with the Penguins.

More than just a promotion, this position is an entirely new role that empowers Bullano Ridgley to ensure seamless coordination among hockey and business operations, provide ongoing strategic advice to the leadership team, and oversee all club external communications.

Working closely with President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas, and Fenway Sports Group ownership, Bullano Ridgley will be uniquely positioned to help all departments coordinate better to ensure the team’s continued success on and off the ice.

“She’s someone who has been here for a long time and has seen the ups and downs of the organization, and along the way, has just built trust with everybody,” Acklin said. “She knows how the business runs, she knows how the hockey side runs, she understands the languages of all the Penguins stakeholders and she's a decoder ring for that.

“So, I think this is a homegrown talent that could work in any other organization in sports, and the fact she's doing it for her hometown team makes it that much more special.”

What also makes it that much more special is that not only has Bullano Ridgley ascended to a C-level executive position, she has done so in a male-dominated environment, serving as an incredible example and inspiration for girls and women who love the sport just like she does.

Bullano Ridgley has been a hockey fan since she was young, and was around middle school age when Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr led the Penguins to their first two Stanley Cup championships in the early 1990s, which left a big impression on her.

“I wanted that photo of Mario and Jagr posing back-to-back on my wall when I was little,” she said. “I loved their dynamic.”

While earning her B.A. in public relations from Penn State University, Bullano Ridgley stayed loyal to the Penguins while being surrounded by a lot of Flyers fans coming to the centrally located school from the other side of the state.

She continued supporting the Penguins from Florida after moving to Orlando following graduation in 2003 to work in Guest Relations and as a VIP Tours Hostess for The Walt Disney Company at Disney World. Disney asked those employees to list their interests in numerical order, because the company wanted guests to be accompanied by knowledgeable people who understood how to best guide them, and Bullano Ridgley had sports – particularly hockey – at the top of her list.

“I was the only person where hockey was my preference, basically,” she said. “So, I started getting a lot of hockey players, then one of them just made a comment to me saying, ‘why don't you work for a team?’”

That was a lightbulb moment of sorts for Bullano Ridgley, who moved back home to start working towards that goal of working in hockey. She took the LSAT thinking she might want to be an agent, but ended up enrolling in Point Park University’s MBA program for the first year of the Sports, Arts and Entertainment Management concentration.

The importance of making contacts in the business was emphasized early on, so Bullano Ridgley invited Tom McMillan, the longtime Penguins Vice President of Communications who retired in 2021, to lunch. They went to a Panera Bread and had a great, candid conversation, which included honest advice from McMillan.

“I remember him saying getting jobs in sports is hard, and he was like, ‘I hate to say it, but it's more difficult for females, and in hockey, it's even more difficult. There's just not a lot of women in hockey,’” Bullano Ridgley said. “I remember it didn't even sink in to me that he said that. I never thought I was at a disadvantage because I’m a woman. I just thought, 'This is what I want to do.’”

So, Bullano Ridgley applied for a graduate internship, which was a step back of sorts after having already worked full-time at Disney, but knew it was necessary to get her foot in the door. After an exhausting period of balancing her coursework with the excitement and chaos of being an intern during Sidney Crosby’s rookie season, soon, she was breaking glass ceilings.

Bullano Ridgley got invited back in the 2006-07 campaign to be part of the Communications department game-night staff, and early in the season, there was an opening for the Manager of Media Relations position. She ended up getting hired, and Bullano Ridgley will forever be grateful to McMillan – who’s been her mentor ever since – for the opportunity. But as McMillan put it, “she was a star from the start,” and knew Bullano Ridgley would shine.

She spent two years in that role before being promoted to Director of Communications in 2008. After the Penguins won the Stanley Cup in 2009, when Bullano Ridgley received her championship ring, one of the players remarked on how cool that must be for a Pittsburgh native.

“He asked if I ever thought about wanting to be a part of a Stanley Cup championship, because as players, they grow up wanting to win the Stanley Cup, right? And I was like, no!” she said. “I loved watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup, but I never in my wildest dreams could have ever imagined that I would ever be part of winning a Stanley Cup, let alone three.”