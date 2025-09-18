Inside Scoop: First Day of Training Camp

Penguins-Training-Camp-Day-1
By Brandon Karafilis
Pittsburgh Penguins

After speaking with Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas to kick off training camp, several key players did media throughout the first day of on-ice sessions. Here are some notes from those conversations.

*After Erik Karlsson was sidelined for all of last year’s training camp due to injury before playing on opening night, he is happy to be healthy coming into this one.

“I feel good right now,” he said. “I wasn’t too worried about circumstantial stuff. I was excited about coming back here, getting my oldest into school for her first year, and meeting all the new staff and coaches. My mindset has been very focused all along, and it still is. I’m excited to play some real games here.”

Dubas was asked what his expectations are for Karlsson heading into this season.

“I think Erik's an extraordinarily proud person and I think he comes into the year with a lot to play for, both reputationally himself but also more importantly, he wasn't named to the Swedish Olympic First Six,” Dubas said. “That's a very important item for him. He just has a huge amount of incentive this season.

“He's going to want to win before he retires and he's going to want to play at the highest level of best-on-best hockey. He's right in that sweet spot of guys that were between 2014 and 2026 that have had the whole prime of their careers and they missed that best-on-best situation. I think the way he played last year at 4 Nations is an indication we'll see the very best from Erik this year, so we're excited for that."

The three-time Norris Trophy winner is confident in his ability to be a key contributor for both Sweden and Pittsburgh.

“It’s a very important thing for me to represent Sweden, and especially at the Olympics, since it's been a while since we’ve had that opportunity. So that's obviously a big motivator for me, same as it is a big motivator for me to come in here and show that I can be a top player in this league still, which I believe,” said Karlsson.

*In continuing the buildup for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Team USA announced its Men’s Olympic Orientation Camp roster that featured 24 forwards, one of whom was Pittsburgh’s own Bryan Rust. The two-time Stanley Cup Champion is coming off a career season where he passed the 30-goal mark for the first time and recorded 65 points in 71 games.

“I was extremely honored,” Rust said. “It’s something that I’ve been striving for, and I don’t think too many people maybe expect my name to be on there, or think I should be on there. But me personally, I do think that I belong there, and I expect to belong there. I hope to make that team. This team’s first and foremost, and I’m a Pittsburgh Penguin first, but that opportunity is once in a lifetime.”

In addition to Rust’s career year during the 2024.25 season, Rickard Rakell set personal bests in both goals (35) and points (70). Their names have come up often in trade talk, as has Karlsson’s. Dubas addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding their futures in Pittsburgh:

“We're not in a spot where we're coming off being deep in the playoffs in consecutive years. The team's missed the playoffs for three years and the job is to return us there. Regardless of what that creates on the rumor front or anything like that, we're always looking for ways to help the propel the team back to where we want to get it to. That work doesn't really stop. There's been a ton of discussion on a lot of our guys throughout the summer. But we also aren't just going to make deals to offload very key, important people to the organization, that have given a lot to the organization in their time. If the right return is there, we would look at anything, and in the meantime, we're going to do the best we can to get the most out of those guys.”

Rust speaks to the media.

*Kris Letang, who is entering his 20th season with the team, has recovered from his surgery back in April on the closure of a patent foramen ovale.

“It was something that has been on the radar for multiple years. It’s just that technology and science actually evolve every single year, so that decision took time. At the end of the day, we’re looking long-term instead of day-to-day. It’s behind me, and I feel really good,” said Letang.

For someone who takes their offseason training as seriously as Letang does, it is no surprise that he continued that this summer back home in Montreal. He can't wait to see his fellow Quebec native here in Pittsburgh next week, as Marc-Andre Fleury will return to the ice one last time.

"Pretty excited," Letang said. "Honestly, it was always weird to see him in different colors. I guarantee if it was not for an expansion team, he would probably finish his career here. To have him play his final game with the black and gold will be pretty emotional for everybody, I can imagine."

Letang speaks to the media.

At Player Media Tour, Sidney Crosby Sidney Crosby talked about the benefit of having youth and energy around, something Dubas also touched on.

“Those guys are playing for spots. Some of them have had opportunities already, and they've gotten a little taste of it,” Crosby said. “And other guys will be trying to earn their way in. I think for guys like me who've been here a little bit longer, I think that's important to have that enthusiasm. And I remember being that guy, and I hope I still somewhat am that guy, even though I've been around for a while [laughs].”

The captain’s passion for the game hasn’t wavered, even 21 seasons in (something his longtime teammates Evgeni Malkin and Letang gave him grief for, as Crosby has played one more year). As a result, Crosby tries to embrace this time of year as best he can.

“You can't be all reflective and think about that when you're getting skated laps in training camp. But I think at the same time, you do try to take it in a little bit more,” he said. “Training camp is always an awesome time of year because everyone's so happy to be back together and have a fresh start. I don't think that changes, but I would agree that you definitely try to embrace it a little bit more.”

Crosby speaks to the media

HOUSEKEEPING: Duba provided updates on the players who are attending training camp but are injured and not medically cleared to participate: Noel Acciari, Rutger McGroarty, Tanner Howe, Bill Zonnon and Peyton Kettles.

“Noel Acciari, he's got a core muscle injury. He was shut down a couple of weeks ago by the performance staff. The goal is to try to get him back up and running in time to hopefully get into action very late in the exhibition season, but you won't see him out there in the short run.”

“Rutger McGroarty, upper body. It's going to be a little bit more of an indefinite timeline. It’s just something that because of the player, his age and the potential that he has, we just have to be very patient with Rutger on that one. So, we'll continue to update that as we go.

“Tanner Howe, an ACL repair last year from the WHL playoffs. He will just be continuing to rehab here. There's potential he's able to play in the Western League, and able to play in Wheeling, able to play in Wilkes-Barre. So, we'll see how he rehabs, and then chart the course for Tanner.

“Bill Zonnon, one of our first-round picks in June, lower-body injury in his last QMJHL exhibition game. So, he's out about another four weeks.

“Peyton Kettles, upper body in his last WHL exhibition game before coming, so he's out for another couple weeks. It will be a week to two weeks, as he continues to rehab here with our staff.”

