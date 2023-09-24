Game Preview: Split Squad vs. CBJ

The Penguins will play the Columbus Blue Jackets both at home (1:00 PM) and on the road (7:00 PM) in split-squad contests.

Both games will be available via stream on the Penguins' website and app.

Click to view the Penguins' lineups for both games

Team Records: PIT (0-0-0) CBJ (0-0-0)

DOORS OPEN AT 12:00 PM IN PITTSBURGH