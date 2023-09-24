Game Preview: Split Squad vs. CBJ

TODAY’S GAMES
For the third-straight season, Pittsburgh will host the Columbus Blue Jackets to open its 2023 preseason schedule. The teams will play two split squad games on Sunday, September 24. The first game will take place at 1:00 PM in Pittsburgh, while the second game is set for 7:00 PM in Columbus. Last season, the Penguins went 3-0-1 against the Blue Jackets, and they have points in nine-consecutive regular-season outings versus them (8-0-1) dating back to Dec. 12, 2019. In four games against Columbus in 2022-23, Sidney Crosby notched a league-high 10 points (4G6A). Fans can listen to the earlier game live on the team’s official radio flagship, 105.9 The X. Steve Mears and Phil Bourque will call the action. Fans can also stream both games on pittsburghpenguins.com and the Penguins app.