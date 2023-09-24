News Feed

Pittsburgh versus Columbus Split Squad Lineups (09.24.23)

Penguins Add MacKenzie Braid and Jeff Murray to Player Development Staff

Penguins Announce ‘MSA Safety’ as Official Road Helmet Partner for Next Three Seasons

P.O Joseph the Frontrunner to Take Over as Team DJ

Alex Nedeljkovic Talks Joining Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins Training Camp Underway

Penguins Players Recap Their Summers

Erik Karlsson Looking Forward to Having Fun

Penguins Invite 58 Players to Training Camp

Catching Up With Sidney Crosby

SportsNet Pittsburgh Announces Three Talent Hires

Pittsburgh Penguins 2023 Season Ticket Delivery

Steve Mears Named Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Penguins Radio Network

Brayden Yager Penguins Player Essentials

Corey Andonovski Kenny Pickett Penguins Steelers

Joel Blomqvist Pittsburgh Penguins Goaltending Depth

Penguins Positional Overview Goaltending

Penguins Announce Additions to Equipment, High Performance and Player Development Departments

Game Preview: Split Squad vs. CBJ

The Penguins will play the Columbus Blue Jackets both at home (1:00 PM) and on the road (7:00 PM) in split-squad contests.

Both games will be available via stream on the Penguins' website and app.

Team Records: PIT (0-0-0) CBJ (0-0-0)

DOORS OPEN AT 12:00 PM IN PITTSBURGH

TODAY’S GAMES

For the third-straight season, Pittsburgh will host the Columbus Blue Jackets to open its 2023 preseason schedule. The teams will play two split squad games on Sunday, September 24. The first game will take place at 1:00 PM in Pittsburgh, while the second game is set for 7:00 PM in Columbus. Last season, the Penguins went 3-0-1 against the Blue Jackets, and they have points in nine-consecutive regular-season outings versus them (8-0-1) dating back to Dec. 12, 2019. In four games against Columbus in 2022-23, Sidney Crosby notched a league-high 10 points (4G6A). Fans can listen to the earlier game live on the team’s official radio flagship, 105.9 The X. Steve Mears and Phil Bourque will call the action. Fans can also stream both games on pittsburghpenguins.com and the Penguins app.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Home Game (1:00 PM)

  • KDKA+
  • Stream on pittsburghpenguins.com and the Penguins app
  • 105.9 the X

Away Game (7:00 PM)

  • Stream on pittsburghpenguins.com and the Penguins app

