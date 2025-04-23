Evgeni Malkin and Local McDonald's Donate $71,000 to Ronald McDonald House

IMG_5048
By Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin and local McDonald's restaurants have donated $71,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown as part of Malkin's 2024-25 'I'm Score for Kids' initiative.

Malkin, who scored 50 points in 2024-25, committed to donating $710 per each of his regular-season points this season to RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, bringing his donation to $35,500. Local McDonald's restaurants are matching Malkin's donation, increasing the total donation this season to RMHC to $71,000.

Launched prior to the 2022-23 season, Malkin and local McDonald’s restaurants have donated a grand total of $284,000 to RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown over the past three seasons.

“We are incredibly fortunate to be part of something so special,” said Eleanor Reigel, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. "Raising both awareness and support for the Charity, this initiative is giving families the comfort they need while far from home with a sick child.”

“We’re thrilled to offer our support to such a fun campaign that also has a significant impact on the work of RMHC. Knowing that families will benefit from our collaboration is a source of pride for all of us here at the Three Rivers Owners Association,” added Joe Nyanko, TROA Co-Op President.

RMHC gives families who travel to get medical care for their children a place to call home. When families stay at RMHC, they are steps away from their sick child, enjoy warm meals, daily essentials, and a safe environment. In 2024, 833 families were served at RMHC Pittsburgh and Morgantown with a total of 19,786 nights of stay. Families from 40 different counties in West Virginia and 53 different counties in Pennsylvania, as well as 39 states and eight countries, were welcomed for stays as short as a few days and as long as several months.

All 205 McDonald's restaurants in the Three Rivers area are owned and operated by local businessmen and women who live in the neighborhoods where they work. Each location employs 50-100 community residents.

