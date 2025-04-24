Pittsburgh Penguins Forward Tanner Howe Undergoes ACL Surgery

GettyImages-2192059320
By Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins forward prospect Tanner Howe underwent successful ACL reconstruction surgery, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Howe had surgery yesterday to repair the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee. The procedure was performed at UPMC St. Margaret Harmar Outpatient Center by Penguins Head Team Physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas of UPMC Sports Medicine.

The expected recovery time is nine months.

Howe, 19, recently completed his fourth season of junior hockey with the Calgary Hitmen and Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League. The second-round draft pick (44th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft was signed to an NHL contract by Pittsburgh in July of last year, and also represented Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

