Game Preview: Penguins at Wild (02.09.24)

Game Notes

Kris Letang has recorded a point in seven of his last eight games against Minnesota (3G-6A) and has 18 points (4G-14A) in 21 career games versus them.

Letang tallied the game-winning goal on Tuesday night against the Jets, helping him reach the 30-point plateau for the 14th time in his career. In doing so, he became just the 21st blueliner in NHL history to compile 14 or more 30-point seasons, and just the second active defenseman to accomplish this feat along with Ryan Suter (14). Letang’s goal gives him 33 career game-winning goals, which is tied for the fifth most game-winners by a defenseman for one franchise in NHL history.

Sidney Crosby has one goal on 12 shots (8.3%) in five career games versus former teammate Marc-Andre Fleury. Evgeni Malkin has two goals on 14 shots (14.3%) in five games against Fleury.

Evgeni Malkin has had a hot hand against the Wild in his career with 11 goals and 14 assists in 19 career games played against them. He’s scored the game-winning goal in two of his last five games against Minnesota.

From a production standpoint on a per-game basis, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have been two of the best players against the Minnesota Wild. Each player ranks in the top-5 in points-per-game average against Minnesota in NHL history (min. 10 GP).

Crosby has 15 points (6G-9A) in his last seven games against the Wild, and has 11 multi-point efforts in 23 career games against them. Of those 11 multipoint games, six of them were three-point nights or better. Pittsburgh defenseman Erik Karlsson has notched nine goals, 25 assists and 34 points in 28 career games against the Wild. Only Nashville’s Roman Josi (14) has scored more goals against Minnesota among defensemen in NHL history, and Karlsson’s 1.21 points-per-game average against them is highest in league history among blueliners (min. 10 GP).

Crosby enters tonight’s game with 577 career goals, and currently sits tied with Mark Recchi (577) for 21st place on the NHL’s all-time goals list. Of Crosby’s 577 goals, 405 have come at even strength. His even strength goal on Monday against Arizona tied him with Mario Lemieux (405) for the 16th-most even-strength goals in NHL history.

Crosby has been finding the back of the net at a consistent pace. He is tied for 10th in the NHL in goals (27). Crosby has been especially dangerous on the road, picking up 27 points (16G-11A) in 23 road games. His 16 goals on the road are fourth in the NHL.

The Penguins are one of just eight teams with at least two players that have recorded 50-plus points this season (Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel).

Pittsburgh’s 10-game point streak against Minnesota is tied for its longest point streak versus any one team (10-game point streak vs. CBJ).

Pittsburgh enters tonight’s game with points in each of its last 10 games versus the Wild (9-0-1) dating back to Jan. 25, 2018. In that span, the Penguins have scored four or more goals in seven-straight games versus Minnesota (eight times total during the streak), and have outscored them by a 47-28 margin. The Penguins 10-game win streak against Minnesota is tied for their longest active point streak versus one team.

Tristan Jarry was perfect on Tuesday night against Winnipeg, stopping all 23 shots he faced to notch his leagueleading sixth shutout of the season. There have only been two instances in franchise history where a goaltender recorded more shutouts in a single season: Marc-Andre Fleury, 2014.15, 10 SO and Tom Barrasso, 1997.98, 7 SO.