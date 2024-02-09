Game Preview: Penguins at Wild (02.09.24)

Gameday_A_0209_MIN_WEB
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins return to the road to face the Wild in Minnesota tonight at 8:00 PM ET.

The game will be available to watch locally on SportsNet Pittsburgh and nationally on ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on the Penguins app and on 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (23-17-7) MIN (22-23-5)

The Wild came back from the All-Star break with a victory, defeating Chicago, 2-1. The team is led in points by Kirill Kaprizov (19G-26A-45 Pts). Sensational rookie defenseman Brock Faber (4G-26A-30 Pts), trails only first-overall selection Connor Bedard (15G-18A-33 Pts) in points among rookies.

Prior to the game, the Wild will honor longtime Penguins goaltender and three-time Stanley Cup champion Marc-Andre Fleury for becoming the fourth goaltender in NHL history to play 1,000 games.

Related Links

Game Notes

Kris Letang has recorded a point in seven of his last eight games against Minnesota (3G-6A) and has 18 points (4G-14A) in 21 career games versus them.

Letang tallied the game-winning goal on Tuesday night against the Jets, helping him reach the 30-point plateau for the 14th time in his career. In doing so, he became just the 21st blueliner in NHL history to compile 14 or more 30-point seasons, and just the second active defenseman to accomplish this feat along with Ryan Suter (14). Letang’s goal gives him 33 career game-winning goals, which is tied for the fifth most game-winners by a defenseman for one franchise in NHL history.

Sidney Crosby has one goal on 12 shots (8.3%) in five career games versus former teammate Marc-Andre Fleury. Evgeni Malkin has two goals on 14 shots (14.3%) in five games against Fleury.

Evgeni Malkin has had a hot hand against the Wild in his career with 11 goals and 14 assists in 19 career games played against them. He’s scored the game-winning goal in two of his last five games against Minnesota.

From a production standpoint on a per-game basis, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have been two of the best players against the Minnesota Wild. Each player ranks in the top-5 in points-per-game average against Minnesota in NHL history (min. 10 GP).

Crosby has 15 points (6G-9A) in his last seven games against the Wild, and has 11 multi-point efforts in 23 career games against them. Of those 11 multipoint games, six of them were three-point nights or better. Pittsburgh defenseman Erik Karlsson has notched nine goals, 25 assists and 34 points in 28 career games against the Wild. Only Nashville’s Roman Josi (14) has scored more goals against Minnesota among defensemen in NHL history, and Karlsson’s 1.21 points-per-game average against them is highest in league history among blueliners (min. 10 GP).

Crosby enters tonight’s game with 577 career goals, and currently sits tied with Mark Recchi (577) for 21st place on the NHL’s all-time goals list. Of Crosby’s 577 goals, 405 have come at even strength. His even strength goal on Monday against Arizona tied him with Mario Lemieux (405) for the 16th-most even-strength goals in NHL history.

Crosby has been finding the back of the net at a consistent pace. He is tied for 10th in the NHL in goals (27). Crosby has been especially dangerous on the road, picking up 27 points (16G-11A) in 23 road games. His 16 goals on the road are fourth in the NHL.

The Penguins are one of just eight teams with at least two players that have recorded 50-plus points this season (Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel).

Pittsburgh’s 10-game point streak against Minnesota is tied for its longest point streak versus any one team (10-game point streak vs. CBJ).

Pittsburgh enters tonight’s game with points in each of its last 10 games versus the Wild (9-0-1) dating back to Jan. 25, 2018. In that span, the Penguins have scored four or more goals in seven-straight games versus Minnesota (eight times total during the streak), and have outscored them by a 47-28 margin. The Penguins 10-game win streak against Minnesota is tied for their longest active point streak versus one team.

Tristan Jarry was perfect on Tuesday night against Winnipeg, stopping all 23 shots he faced to notch his leagueleading sixth shutout of the season. There have only been two instances in franchise history where a goaltender recorded more shutouts in a single season: Marc-Andre Fleury, 2014.15, 10 SO and Tom Barrasso, 1997.98, 7 SO.

Recent News

Crosby speaks to the media.

Away Game Triggers

0124_AWAY_trigger

News Feed

Dubas Emphasizes Consistency and Power Play Coming Out of Break

Penguins Come Out of the Break Strong with Shutout Win over Jets

PWHL Coming to Detroit and Pittsburgh March 16-17 as Part of “PWHL Takeover Weekend"

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Jets (02.06.24)

Joel Blomqvist Thriving in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Jesse Puljujarvi Earns Contract After Significant Surgery

Chasing the Sun and the Snow: Players Share Bye Week Plans

Penguins Sign Forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a Two-Year Contract

Crosby Has 'The Lebron Effect'

Preview: 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Crosby Soaks Up Olympic-Sized News at All-Star Weekend

What's the 'Scoop' with Alex Nedeljkovic

Catching Up with Brayden Yager

Player Essentials: Erik Karlsson

Penguins Announce Plans for ‘Celebrate 68’ Weekend

Player Recommendations for the Bye Week and Beyond

Black Hockey History Game, Presented by CNX, Scheduled for February 6 Versus the Winnipeg Jets

Crosby headed for All-Star Weekend, Penguins captain remains elite at age 36 

Penguins Celebrate Eller's Milestone Night with Overtime Win

Lars Eller Becomes First Danish Player to Skate in 1,000 NHL Games

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Canadiens (01.27.24)

Malkin's Confidence-Boosting Goal Helps Penguins Get a Point

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Panthers (01.26.24)

Penguins Acquire Forward Maxim Cajkovic from the Minnesota Wild in Exchange for Will Butcher

Night of Assists Soars to New Heights with 'Hometowns and Hangouts' Theme

Penguins Regrouping During Final Stretch Before Break

Penguins to Auction Off Green Jerseys on Saturday to Support The DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Foundation Sports Matter Program

Tough Loss in Arizona Has Frustrating Finish

Game Preview: Penguins at Coyotes (01.22.24)

Pirates' Jack Wilson and Son Jake Pay It Forward to Sidney Crosby

Golden Knights Produce Third-Period Comeback against Pittsburgh

Game Preview: Penguins at Golden Knights (01.20.24)

Pittsburgh’s Goalies Share the Net and Friendship

Colin White Has Pittsburgh Roots

'Success Breeds Success' for Drew O'Connor

Penguins Play Complete Game to Shut Out Seattle

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Kraken (01.15.24)

Penguins Focused on Consistency at Halfway Point

Jarry's Terrific Play Helps Penguins Get a Point in Carolina

Penguins Announce Time Change to Home Game Versus Seattle Kraken on January 15

Game Preview: Penguins at Hurricanes (01.13.24)

Crechiolo Breaks Barrier as Color Commentator on Penguins Radio Broadcast

Reilly Smith Longer-Term with Upper-Body Injury

Penguins Get Hard-Fought Point Against Canucks

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Canucks (01.11.24)

Penguins Ready for Good Test Against Some Familiar Faces

Karlsson having ‘great experience’ in 1st season with Penguins

Nedeljkovic Earns Victory in Philadelphia After Brilliant Performance

Penguins and F.N.B. Announce Winners of 'FNB Small Business Development Camp'

Game Preview: Penguins at Flyers (01.08.24)