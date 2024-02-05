Jesse Puljujarvi Earns Contract After Significant Surgery

Jesse-Puljujarvi-Practice
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

When Pittsburgh first brought in Jesse Puljujarvi on a professional tryout back in December, Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said they would see how long it would take for the forward to find his rhythm after undergoing bilateral hip surgery in the 2023 offseason.

“If he earns his way into a contract, that would be great,” Dubas said.

Puljujarvi did just that, getting rewarded with a two-year deal on Sunday after picking up four goals, nine points, and a plus-8 rating in 13 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League this season.

Puljujarvi practiced with Pittsburgh in their first skate coming out of the bye week/All-Star break, and should be a game-time decision for Tuesday’s game against Winnipeg at PPG Paints Arena.

“It’s been now almost eight months after surgery. I've been working really hard on getting this opportunity,” Puljujarvi (pronounced poo-lee-AHR-vee) said. “This has been the big call to get some games again up in the best league in the world. Hopefully, I can play soon here.

“The body has been feeling good, 13 games back in Wilkes was really fun. Get good meetings, get that feeling again how to play hockey… it was really fun.”

Puljujarvi speaks with the media

As Puljujarvi said, it’s been “a really long journey” to this point, as the operation is a significant one that comes with a particularly grueling rehab process. Not to mention as he resumed skating and playing, Puljujarvi has had to navigate what is essentially a new body through old movements and mechanics.

“I tried to find what works the best for me now, and been finding some, and yeah. There's been some good games,” said the 25-year-old Finn. “I've been feeling good. There’s for the most part, no pain. So, I'm really happy about that, that I can keep playing pain-free.”

The Penguins could pay Puljujarvi’s expenses for 10 days after they invited him into the mix, but everything from then until now came out of his own pocket. He worked with Pittsburgh’s strength and conditioning staff, doing a mix of on- and off-ice workouts before heading to Wilkes-Barre to start getting some game action. Head Coach Mike Sullivan said Puljujarvi got better with each one that he played.

“I give him a lot of credit for the work he's put in, the sacrifices he's made to get himself back into the conditioning level, and just re-establishing his overall game to the point where he can compete at the NHL level,” Sullivan said. “That takes a lot of work. That takes a lot of commitment, and he certainly has shown it.”

Sullivan speaks with the media

Puljujarvi comes in with a strong draft pedigree, having been selected fourth overall by Edmonton in 2016. But as Dubas said, “I think when you have a former fourth overall pick, you expect massive offense and you expect that's going to be his path forward, and I think it doesn't always work out as everyone plans.”

Puljujarvi recorded 51 goals, 61 assists and 112 career points in 317 NHL games with the Oilers before getting traded to Carolina at the deadline last season. Dubas saw a lot of Puljujarvi during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, as his Maple Leafs played Edmonton 10 times, and got familiar with what the 6-foot-4, 201-pound forward can bring.

“I’m not looking at him to come in and provide massive offense,” Dubas said. “He’s shown that he can play up with top players - particularly in Edmonton in the past. But for me, it’s his ability to get on the forecheck, get to the net, disrupt the defense of the other team when they’re going back on the puck, and then get to the net and really start to get under the skin of people. I think that’s when he’s at his best.”

Today, Puljujarvi skated on the right wing of a line with Rickard Rakell and Lars Eller. But no matter where he ends up, Puljujarvi wants to make sure he holds onto the joy of being back playing the sport that he loves.

“I think I can help this team when I'm skating well, make good plays and be myself. Try to be energized every day, be smiling and be happy,” Puljujarvi said. “I’m happy I’m here to be part of this team and to help out.”

