Jesse Puljujarvi Earns Contract After Significant Surgery

When Pittsburgh first brought in Jesse Puljujarvi on a professional tryout back in December, Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said they would see how long it would take for the forward to find his rhythm after undergoing bilateral hip surgery in the 2023 offseason.

“If he earns his way into a contract, that would be great,” Dubas said.

Puljujarvi did just that, getting rewarded with a two-year deal on Sunday after picking up four goals, nine points, and a plus-8 rating in 13 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League this season.

Puljujarvi practiced with Pittsburgh in their first skate coming out of the bye week/All-Star break, and should be a game-time decision for Tuesday’s game against Winnipeg at PPG Paints Arena.

“It’s been now almost eight months after surgery. I've been working really hard on getting this opportunity,” Puljujarvi (pronounced poo-lee-AHR-vee) said. “This has been the big call to get some games again up in the best league in the world. Hopefully, I can play soon here.

“The body has been feeling good, 13 games back in Wilkes was really fun. Get good meetings, get that feeling again how to play hockey… it was really fun.”