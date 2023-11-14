Game Preview: Penguins at Blue Jackets (11.14.23)

Game Notes

Evgeni Malkin has three multi-point efforts over his last five games and is tied for the team lead in multi-point games (5) with Erik Karlsson (5).

Bryan Rust (+8) and Erik Karlsson (+8) both rank second in the NHL in plus/minus in the month of November behind St. Louis’ Pavel Buchnevich (+9).

The Penguins enter tonight’s game riding a four-game winning streak, which is tied with the Florida Panthers for the longest active win streak in the NHL. With a win tonight, Pittsburgh can become the eighth team this season to record a win streak of five or more games.

Kris Letang enters tonight’s game two points shy of becoming just the third active, and 28th blueliner in NHL history, to record 700 points. Letang (157G-541A) is also looking to become the 10th defenseman in NHL history to record 700 points with one franchise.

Erik Karlsson notched his first multi-goal effort (2G) with Pittsburgh on Saturday night, extending his point streak to five games (3G-6A). His five-game point streak is the second-longest active point streak among defensemen.

Sidney Crosby enters tonight’s game riding an eight-game point streak (4G-6A) and has been held without a point just once in 13 games this year. His point streak is the longest by a Penguin this season, and a point tonight would give him his first streak of nine or more games since Jan. 16-Feb. 10, 2023 (9 GP, 3G-11A). Crosby’s point streak is tied for the sixth-longest active point streak in the NHL.

Sidney Crosby has notched 53 points (17G-36A) in 38 career games versus the Blue Jackets. With a point tonight, Crosby can claim sole possession of fifth place on the NHL’s all-time points list against Columbus.