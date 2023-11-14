News Feed

Inside Scoop: Unveiling Various Aspects of the 2023.24 Penguins Team Dynamic
Penguins To Hold ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ Night on Thursday, November 16
Four Goals (and None Against) Lead to Fourth Straight Victory
Pair of Penguins Fans Go California Dreamin’
Penguins Players Can’t Wait to ‘Celebrate 68’
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Sabres (11.11.23)
Penguins to Retire Jaromir Jagr’s No. 68 During Pre-Game Ceremony on February 18
If At First You Don't Succeed, Try Again
Jarry Should Be Good to Go After Swelling Goes Down 
Game Preview: Penguins at Kings (11.09.23)
Jarry Being Evaluated; Hellberg Ready To Step In If Needed
Jarry and Hellberg Combine for Shutout Against Anaheim
Game Preview: Penguins at Ducks (11.06.23)
The Age-Defying Routine of Sidney Crosby, 1,200 NHL Games and Counting
Penguins Get a Much-Needed Two Points in Confidence-Boosting 10-2 Win over San Jose
Game Preview: Penguins at Sharks (11.04.23)
Back to San Jose
Penguins Honor Mt. Lebanon High School Graduate With 2023 Bob Johnson Memorial Scholarship

Game Preview: Penguins at Blue Jackets (11.14.23)

ThePenguins go back on the road while on a four-game win streak as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight at 7:00 PM.

The game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on the Penguins app and on 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (7-6-0) CBJ (4-7-4)

Game Notes

Evgeni Malkin has three multi-point efforts over his last five games and is tied for the team lead in multi-point games (5) with Erik Karlsson (5).

Bryan Rust (+8) and Erik Karlsson (+8) both rank second in the NHL in plus/minus in the month of November behind St. Louis’ Pavel Buchnevich (+9).

The Penguins enter tonight’s game riding a four-game winning streak, which is tied with the Florida Panthers for the longest active win streak in the NHL. With a win tonight, Pittsburgh can become the eighth team this season to record a win streak of five or more games.

Kris Letang enters tonight’s game two points shy of becoming just the third active, and 28th blueliner in NHL history, to record 700 points. Letang (157G-541A) is also looking to become the 10th defenseman in NHL history to record 700 points with one franchise.

Erik Karlsson notched his first multi-goal effort (2G) with Pittsburgh on Saturday night, extending his point streak to five games (3G-6A). His five-game point streak is the second-longest active point streak among defensemen.

Sidney Crosby enters tonight’s game riding an eight-game point streak (4G-6A) and has been held without a point just once in 13 games this year. His point streak is the longest by a Penguin this season, and a point tonight would give him his first streak of nine or more games since Jan. 16-Feb. 10, 2023 (9 GP, 3G-11A). Crosby’s point streak is tied for the sixth-longest active point streak in the NHL.

Sidney Crosby has notched 53 points (17G-36A) in 38 career games versus the Blue Jackets. With a point tonight, Crosby can claim sole possession of fifth place on the NHL’s all-time points list against Columbus.

