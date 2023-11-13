News Feed

Four Goals and None Against Lead to Fourth Straight Victory

Pair of Penguins Fans Go California Dreamin

Penguins Players Can’t Wait to ‘Celebrate 68’

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Sabres (11.11.23)

Penguins to Retire Jaromir Jagr’s No. 68 During Pre-Game Ceremony on February 18

Bryan Rust Overtime Winner Penguins Kings

If At First You Don't Succeed, Try Again
Jarry Should Be Good to Go After Swelling Goes Down 

Game Preview: Penguins at Kings (11.09.23)

Jarry Being Evaluated; Hellberg Ready To Step In If Needed

Jarry and Hellberg Combine for Shutout Against Anaheim

Game Preview: Penguins at Ducks (11.06.23)

Sidney Crosby 1,200 Games Played

The Age-Defying Routine of Sidney Crosby, 1,200 NHL Games and Counting
Penguins Sharks Recap

Penguins Get a Much-Needed Two Points in Confidence-Boosting 10-2 Win over San Jose
Game Preview: Penguins at Sharks (11.04.23)

Karlsson Nieto Return to San Jose with Penguins

Back to San Jose
Penguins Honor Mt. Lebanon High School Graduate With 2023 Bob Johnson Memorial Scholarship

Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni Association Honors Canon-McMillan High School Graduate With Annual Scholarship

Penguins Players Starting to Experiment with Neck Guards

Penguins To Hold ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ Night on Thursday, November 16

The Pittsburgh Penguins will hold Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday, November 16 when the Penguins take on the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. The game is part of a league-wide program to raise awareness and funds for the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Penguins Trapper Hat presented by UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. As part of the NHL’s “I Fight For” campaign, support cards will be available to fans on the concourse behind Section 104. 

Tickets for Thursday’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night are still available and can be purchased at pittsburghpenguins.com.

Autographed memorabilia, as well as a live-painted jersey from artist and cancer warrior Larry Klu will be available for bid through an online auction held by the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation from Nov. 16-21 at 12:00 PM. Fans can bid by texting PENS to 76278 or visiting pensHFC.givesmart.com. Mystery Autographed Pucks signed by Penguins players and warmup pucks used during pregame will also be available for purchase behind Section 104. 

All proceeds from the Penguins’ Hockey Fights Cancer fundraising will benefit the Mario Lemieux Immunotherapy Center at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center for cancer research.

Ten different tables hosted by local cancer-related organizations, including the Mario Lemieux Foundation, will be on the concourse to distribute information. The Mario Lemieux Foundation will also be selling its ‘Pittsburgh Is Stronger Than Cancer’ t-shirts.

Eight Penguins players are participating in this season’s league-wide ‘Movember’ program by growing mustaches throughout the month to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research programs. Fans can visit here to donate to their favorite player’s mustache.   

For more information on the overall Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, please visit the Penguins’ Hockey Fights Cancer webpage at https://www.nhl.com/penguins/community/hockey-fights-cancer.