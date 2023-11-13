Penguins To Hold ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ Night on Thursday, November 16

The Pittsburgh Penguins will hold Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday, November 16 when the Penguins take on the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. The game is part of a league-wide program to raise awareness and funds for the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Penguins Trapper Hat presented by UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. As part of the NHL’s “I Fight For” campaign, support cards will be available to fans on the concourse behind Section 104.

Tickets for Thursday’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night are still available and can be purchased at pittsburghpenguins.com.

Autographed memorabilia, as well as a live-painted jersey from artist and cancer warrior Larry Klu will be available for bid through an online auction held by the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation from Nov. 16-21 at 12:00 PM. Fans can bid by texting PENS to 76278 or visiting pensHFC.givesmart.com. Mystery Autographed Pucks signed by Penguins players and warmup pucks used during pregame will also be available for purchase behind Section 104.

All proceeds from the Penguins’ Hockey Fights Cancer fundraising will benefit the Mario Lemieux Immunotherapy Center at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center for cancer research.

Ten different tables hosted by local cancer-related organizations, including the Mario Lemieux Foundation, will be on the concourse to distribute information. The Mario Lemieux Foundation will also be selling its ‘Pittsburgh Is Stronger Than Cancer’ t-shirts.

Eight Penguins players are participating in this season’s league-wide ‘Movember’ program by growing mustaches throughout the month to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research programs. Fans can visit here to donate to their favorite player’s mustache.

For more information on the overall Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, please visit the Penguins’ Hockey Fights Cancer webpage at https://www.nhl.com/penguins/community/hockey-fights-cancer.