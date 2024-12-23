Game Preview: 12.23.24 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Pittsburgh has been one of the hottest teams in the NHL over the last three weeks, going 8-3-1 in its last 12 games. Since Nov. 27, the Penguins rank towards the top of the league in multiple categories. During this 12-game stretch, Pittsburgh’s top line of Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell have dominated, combining for 18 goals and 45 points.

Bryan Rust has been one of the hottest players in the NHL during Pittsburgh’s 8-3-1 stretch, recording a team-high 17 points (9G-8A) in 12 games. His 17 points are tied for eighth in the league since Nov. 27, and no player has more goals than his nine.

Rust has been one of Pittsburgh’s most consistent contributors here at PPG Paints Arena as he is ranked in the top-5 in multiple categories.

Sidney Crosby has been picking up points in bunches having notched eight points (1G-7A) over his last five games. During that span dating back to Dec. 12, Crosby’s seven assists are tied for fifth in the NHL, and he enters this game just three assists shy of tying Mario Lemieux for the most assists in Penguins history. Lemieux’s 1,033 assists are 12th all-time, and only three players in NHL history have notched more assists with a single team than Lemieux and Crosby.

Over the last 10 games, defenseman Kris Letang is fourth on the team in points with 10 (5G-5A). Since Nov. 30, his five goals are first among all NHL defensemen and his 10 points are tied for third among NHL blueliners.

Blake Lizotte has been plus or even in all 19 games that he’s played this season. His plus-6 leads all Pittsburgh skaters. No player on Pittsburgh with more than 15 games played has been on the ice for fewer even-strength goals against than Lizotte (9).

The Penguins have won each of the last 11 games that Erik Karlsson has scored in dating back to last season.

PENGUINS VS. FLYERS

The Penguins enter this game with points in each of their last eight home games against the Philadelphia Flyers, going 6-0-2 dating back to Mar. 6, 2021. Their eight-game home point streak is their third longest such streak against any one opponent.

The Penguins have outscored the Flyers by a 32-22 margin during this streak, and have scored three or more goals in seven of the eight games. This season, Pittsburgh is 13-3-2 when scoring three-plus times in a game.

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby has done some of his best work against the Philadelphia Flyers throughout his career. In 87 career games, Crosby has 55 goals, 74 assists and 129 points. His 55 goals and his 129 points are the most in NHL history versus Philadelphia.

Crosby enters tonight’s game with points in 16 of his last 18 games versus Philadelphia (13G-14A). Going back further, Crosby has 45 points (19G-26A) in his last 28 games against them, which includes points in 24 of those 28 games.

Since entering the league in 2006-07, no defenseman has more points against the Flyers than Kris Letang (52). He has points in nine of his last 13 games (4G-9A) against Philadelphia. His plus-37 versus the Flyers is tied with Bobby Orr (+37) for first in NHL history.

Bryan Rust has 23 points (10G-13A) in 32 career games against Philadelphia, which includes an active five-game point streak against them (3G-5A).

Rickard Rakell has notched nine goals and 13 points (9G-4A) in 16 career games against the Flyers. He has goals in four-consecutive games versus them (5G-1A), which is the longest active goal streak versus Philadelphia in the league.