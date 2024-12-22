Smiles All Around: P.O Joseph Returns to Penguins

Bringing back Joseph bolsters the organization’s depth at defense with injuries at the position in both Pittsburgh – as Marcus Pettersson is out week-to-week – and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The familiarity and comfort level on both sides helps as well.

“I thought it was a prudent move by (Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas) to bring in a guy that we know can fit into our group and has the ability to make a positive impact,” Head Coach Mike Sullivan said.

Joseph joined the Blues after the Penguins elected not to qualify him as part of what Dubas called a fairly complex situation. Dubas told reporters that since P.O had had arbitration rights, by qualifying him it would have put the Penguins at the mercy of various other cases signed by the comparison group over the summer, so they opted not to.

“You know what, it's part of the business side that I don't like, just talking business, talking numbers, when the only thing you want to do is really just play hockey,” Joseph said. “When I had the chance to sign with my brother, I think it was a fun time to do it, and I'm happy I did so.”

Experiencing the NHL lifestyle alongside Mathieu was such a treat, and P.O enjoyed getting to know the rest of his new teammates, saying the guys were “phenomenal.” The coaches and staff were great for him as well, but for whatever reason, that good feeling didn’t quite translate on the ice. Joseph appeared in 23 games for St. Louis this season, registering two assists.

“I think personally, I know it takes a little bit for me to adjust to a new place,” Joseph said. “It's just a different system, different organization and stuff. But I just got to look at myself in the mirror and just be like, I didn't play the way I wanted to play, and maybe it's the reason why I'm back here.

“It's an environment that I know, and I know I'm excited to work back with these guys again.”

Joseph is hopeful that he can recapture some of the form he showed during his first run with the Penguins. He was particularly effective down the stretch last season, playing a top-four role alongside Letang.

“He finished on a pretty strong note,” Letang said. “He was playing tons of minutes. He's a guy you can rely on, on both sides of the ice. So, whether it's defensively or offensively, he can chip in. So, I think it's a good fit here for him.”