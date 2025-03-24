Rust Sparks Penguins, But Panthers Prevail in Shootout

Bryan-Rust-PIT-FLA
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

The Penguins began a three-game road trip with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers on Sunday in Florida.

The defending Stanley Cup champions battled back from a 3-1 deficit to come away with the win. While Bryan Rust said a lesson moving forward is finding ways to close these games out, the star winger is proud of how the guys keep battling despite where they are in the standings. The Penguins are 5-1-1 in their last seven.

“I think shows a lot about the character and leadership in this room, is that we're in here to keep fighting hard, keep playing really hard,” Rust said. “It doesn't really matter where we are, kind of what's going on, I think we're in here to still prove something and still be a good hockey team.”

Rust, who scored twice and added an assist, plays a key role in setting that tone.

“He's an inspiring player,” Head Coach Mike Sullivan said. “He just plays an honest game. He gives you an honest effort every night. He plays on both sides of the puck. He's got a great attitude. He's a great teammate. He’s a born and bred Pittsburgh Penguin, and he's a multiple Stanley Cup champion.”

Sullivan often says he’s never seen a player develop their offensive game like Rust has after entering the league ahead of those 2016 and ’17 runs as a defensive, checking forward. He worked incredibly hard to leverage his strengths – foot speed and tenacity – to become a multiple 20-goal scorer who can complement elite players like Sidney Crosby.

Their line with Rickard Rakell has been terrific all season, with Sullivan calling them “invaluable.”

“They drive our offense,” Sullivan continued. “They're the most consistent line that we have as far as driving offense night in and night out. I think when they're at their best, obviously they fill the net. That's what they do for this group.”

That’s certainly been the case as of late. Rust also had a multi-point effort in Friday’s win over Columbus to give him five points over that span. Meanwhile, Crosby extended his point streak to seven games, collecting 12 points (6G-6A) over that span.

The Penguins captain recorded two assists tonight, which means he is two points away from clinching his 20th point-per-game season, which would surpass Wayne Gretzky (19) for the most in NHL history. Both helpers came on Rust’s goals, with Rakell also factoring into the second one.

“I think Rusty adds a speed dimension to those guys that helps them, especially with the puck pursuit game,” Sullivan said. “If they don't have it, playing the possession game. The three of them are pretty good at hunting pucks and hunting people, and Rusty excels at that. He tracks defensemen as good as any guy we have. He's got a good stick. He forces a lot of turnovers, and then they can create off of that, and that's the game that Sid likes to play.”

Evgeni Malkin made it 3-1, continuing his strong play since returning from the 4 Nations break, which he spent at his residence in nearby Miami. Malkin now has goals in two straight and 12 points (6G-6A) in those 16 games.

Down at the other end, Tristan Jarry stopped 27 of 30 shots. The goaltender, who is now 4-1-1 since returning from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, was particularly strong in the third period and overtime despite the Panthers ending up on the right side of the score.

“When he plays up to his capabilities, he's a legitimate number one goalie, and he's got a big body of work to suggest that,” Sullivan said of the two-time NHL All-Star.

“So, since he's been back, I think he's playing an instinctive game. He’s not overthinking it. He's trusting his instincts. He's tracking pucks well. He's got a calm demeanor in there, and he's confident. He's confident, and that's what it looks like. When your goalie has that confident sense to him, I think that's something that rubs off on the group in front of him.”

Next up, the Penguins face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 7 PM.

