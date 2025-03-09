Penguins Sign Defenseman Chase Pietila to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Chase Pietila to a three-year entry-level contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The contract will begin in the 2025-26 season and run through the ‘27-28 campaign.

Pietila, 21, spent the 2024-25 season as an alternate captain of Michigan Tech (NCAA). In 36 games, the 6-foot-2, 187-pound defenseman posted an NCAA career-high seven goals and tied his career-high point total of 22 (7G-15A). His 22 points led Michigan Tech defensemen, and his 26:37 time-on-ice average ranked third in the NCAA. This season, the blueliner had a seven-game point streak (7A), tying his NCAA career-long point streak accomplished in 2023-24.

The Howell, Michigan native played two seasons of collegiate hockey for Michigan Tech from 2023-25, tallying 44 points (10G-34A) in 76 career NCAA games. Prior to his collegiate experience, the defenseman spent three seasons in the United States Hockey League with the Youngstown Phantoms and Lincoln Stars from 2020-23. In 2023, Pietila earned a USHL Clark Cup Championship as an alternate captain of Youngstown.

Pietila was originally drafted by Pittsburgh in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.