Game Preview: 03.30.25 vs. Ottawa Senators

The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled forwards Rutger McGroarty and Ville Koivunen from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday.

In his first season with WBS, McGroarty has played 60 games, registering 14 goals and 25 assists for 39 points. His strongest play has come recently, scoring 18 points (8G-10A) in his last 19 games. His 39 points rank second on the team among rookies, only behind Koivunen, and is tied for 11th in the league among all AHL rookies.

Koivunen has also had an exceptional year with WBS as the rookie has produced 55 points in 62 games throughout his first full season in the AHL. He currently leads the team in goals (21), assists (34), and points (55). His point total not only leads AHL in rookie scoring but is also sixth in league scoring among all players. This is his first recall to the NHL.

With his goal against Buffalo on Thursday, Sidney Crosby notched a goal to record his 80th point of the season. He became the 12th player in NHL history to tally 80 or more points in their age 37 season or older.

The captain also stretched his point streak to nine games (7G-7A-14PTS). No NHL player has a longer active streak than Crosby’s nine. Over those last nine games dating back to March 9, the forward is tied for fourth in points across all skaters.

Bryan Rust is currently just two goals away from matching his career-high total of 28 goals set in the 2023-24 season, and three points shy of tying his career high of 58 points achieved in the 2021-22 season.

The winger has four goals over his last four games (4G-2A) and is just two goals away from reaching the 200-goal mark. Only eight players in Penguins history have recorded more goals with the franchise than Rust. Since his first full season in 2015-16, Rust ranks ninth among his draft class in goals.

Rust has played some of the best hockey of his career against the Ottawa Senators. In 22 career games versus them, Rust has recorded nine goals, 10 assists, 19 points and is plus-11. Rust’s 19 points versus the Senators is his fourth highest versus any one team. Two of Rust’s six career hat tricks have come against the Senators (Dec. 5, 2016 and Mar. 3, 2020).

Erik Karlsson ranks first among team defensemen and fourth overall with 50 points (10G-40A) this season. He currently sits two points away from tying Markus Naslund for the ninth-most points by a Swedish-born player.

The defenseman is just one goal shy of reaching the 200-goal plateau. Among active blueliners, Karlsson’s 199 career goals rank second in the NHL. Among Swedish-born defensemen, only Nicklas Lidstrom (264) has more career goals than Karlsson.

Evgeni Malkin has 12 points (6G-6A) in 15 games since returning from the 4 Nations break. The forward is just one assist shy of tying Henrik Sedin for 13th-most assists with one franchise in NHL history.

Quick Hits

1) Sidney Crosby (57) is just one point shy from surpassing Jaromir Jagr (57) for the most points against the Ottawa Senators in franchise history.

2) Noel Acciari is four blocked shots shy of his second season with 100 or more blocked shots (2019-20, 103).

3) On Saturday, forward Boko Imama underwent successful surgery to repair a bicep injury. His expected recovery time is 4-6 months.

4) The Penguins are 5-3-1 in their last seven games. During that span dating back to March 9, Pittsburgh’s power play has operated at a 25.0% success rate (5-for-20).

5) Blake Lizotte scored his 10th goal of the season Thursday night in Buffalo, marking the third time in his career he has scored 10 or more goals in a season. The forward is currently one goal shy of tying his career high of 11 goals, set during the 2022-23 season.