Game Preview: 10.20.24 at Winnipeg Jets

The Penguins' weeklong roadtrip begins in Winnipeg today at 3:00 PM.
This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.
Team Records: PIT (3-3-0) WPG (4-0-0)
The Penguins' weeklong roadtrip begins in Winnipeg today at 3:00 PM.
This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.
Team Records: PIT (3-3-0) WPG (4-0-0)
Related Links
Away Game Triggers