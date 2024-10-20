Game Preview: 10.20.24 at Winnipeg Jets

The Penguins' weeklong roadtrip begins in Winnipeg today at 3:00 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (3-3-0) WPG (4-0-0)

