A Storybook Goal: Malkin Nets 500th with Assist from Crosby

Malkin had also (hilariously) congratulated himself after earning the only assist on Sidney Crosby’s 500th goal on Feb. 15, 2022 against Philadelphia.

That night, Malkin said, “I hope someday he can give me an assist on my 500th goal!” Of course, that’s exactly what happened, as Crosby recorded the only helper on Malkin’s.

On the play, Malkin had the puck along the boards at the hashmarks. He pushed it to Crosby behind the net and beelined for the blue paint. The captain gave it back, with Malkin losing his footing on the first attempt – and whacking in the rebound from the ice.

“I wanted to find a way, and sometimes it doesn't work out. Obviously, we don't play together on a line that often,” Crosby said. “So, whether it's power play or that sort of thing, I was hoping that I'd have an opportunity to try to find him and it worked out. He set me up so nicely there for my 500th; I was hoping I could return the favor. His was a little more work than mine. Just a beautiful goal.”

Bryan Rust was the first Penguins player to hug Malkin, with Crosby quickly joining them as the entire Pittsburgh bench raced over to congratulate their teammate. The fans had started chanting “GENO! GENO!” during the team’s first power play in the first period, and those chants became thunderous as the Penguins celebrated.