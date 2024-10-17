From 1 to 500: Malkin's Milestone Goals

Prior to that first game, Malkin had dealt with an injury after dislocating his shoulder in a preseason game on Sep. 4. Compounded with his escape from Russia, it had the 19-year-old questioning everything, as he detailed in this feature about that night.

Crosby: “He missed some of the first games, and we didn’t know how long he was going to be out for or how serious it was. The fact that he avoided anything really serious and he was back pretty quickly, I think that was huge, and then he scored in his first handful of games. It was pretty incredible. I was just really happy for him; I think we all were. We knew the process that it took for him to get to us, and then obviously being hurt before.”

Gonchar: “You have to remember, I played with him during the lockout the year prior. So, I knew the talent and the skill that he had… but obviously the injury in training camp was scary. You have to understand that he was leaving the country, (which was a) scandal. They told him that he can go, but then they told him they would prefer him to stay. So, because of that, there's a lot of pressure, and I felt bad for him. Because think about it, you live in the country, and they are telling you to stay, then you got an injury… so, when he scored that goal, I was so happy. You could kind of see the relief on his face, because with all the complications that he had prior to that game… so him scoring that was probably much bigger than just first goal in the NHL.”

On the play, Recchi broke the puck out of Pittsburgh’s end to Malkin, who carried it into the offensive zone. He dished it back to Recchi, who quickly released a shot on Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur. Both players followed up the play, with Malkin poking the puck over the line. Brodeur immediately starting gesturing to the refs, wanting a call.

Crosby: “Honestly, I was really excited for him, and then I went from being really excited to nervous because I was like, ‘maybe they might call this back.’ I wasn’t sure if the whistle went, it was a little bit of a delay. I was just really hoping that it counted. I knew that was going to be one of many, but I was happy he got that one.”

Gonchar: “I know what Sid is talking about, but for some reason, that moment, it didn't strike to me that way. Because to me, since he got the goal, all the emotions came out. I never had a doubt in my mind that it was going to stand.”

Recchi: “Him, Sid, all their first goals were incredible. They're high draft picks, lots of pressure on them. Everybody's thinking, everybody's waiting for it to happen. For them to get their first goals, it's always a huge boost and a huge lift for them to just get that off their backs. It's special for all their teammates, too. The guys are happy.”

That goal certainly didn’t do justice to the magic Malkin can create when it comes to putting the puck in the net. "It's not pretty, but it's amazing because you're nervous, for sure, first game, after injury," Malkin said. "But this goal gives me confidence, for sure."

Whitney: “I think that as a goal scorer, his shot was so underrated, and he had such a good ability to set guys up that you kind of forgot about his shot. He would end up just having such a quick release and such a great ability to kind of hide his release, that it was so easy for him to score goals… often, we’re thinking past first, and then all of a sudden he'd end up scoring. So, it was like, I think his deception was so good, his passing ability made him that much better of a goal scorer.”

Crosby: “Just the different ways, I mean, he’s got a big shot. And then you see how many times he’s walking through everybody and scored beautiful goals – just the finesse. There’s a lot of different ways that he’s scored. It’s a combination of his size and his speed and skill; consistently over the years, it’s pretty cool. It’s been fun to watch.”