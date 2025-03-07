Game Preview: 03.07.25 at Vegas Golden Knights

PENS ACQUIRE TWO

On Wednesday, the Penguins acquired defenseman Luke Schenn and forward Tommy Novak from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Michael Bunting and a 2026 fourth-round draft pick.

Schenn, a veteran of 17 NHL seasons, has played in 61 games for the Predators this season, tallying one goal, four assists and five points. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound defenseman has skated in 1,057 NHL games since 2008, split between Toronto, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Arizona, Anaheim, Vancouver, Tampa Bay and Nashville and has recorded 203 career points (44G-159A). The two-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Lightning in 2020 and ’21 has skated in 47 career playoff games and tallied seven points (3G-4A).

Since his NHL debut in 2008, Schenn’s 3,588 hits are the third most throughout the entire league and first among all blueliners.

Novak, 27, is in his fourth season in the NHL, all of which have come with the Predators. The 6-foot-1, 179-pound forward has suited up in 52 games in 2024-25, registering 13 goals, nine assists and 22 points. His 13 goals ranked fifth on Nashville, while his 22 points were sixth best.

In 201 career NHL contests, Novak has recorded 49 goals, 68 assists, 117 points and six game-winning goals. Since making his NHL debut, only three Predators have scored more goals or notched more points than Novak.

Novak’s best season came during the 2023-24 campaign where he set career highs across the board in goals (18), assists (27) and points (45).

GENO 1,200

Evgeni Malkin will skate in his 1,200th career game tonight against Vegas. The forward will become the second Penguin ever to reach 1,200 games, joining teammate Sidney Crosby (1,334 games played). Only 13 players in NHL history appeared in 1,200 career games and registered more points than Malkin at the time of game no. 1,200. Malkin will become the fifth Russian-born player in NHL history to reach the 1,200-game milestone.

Malkin enters tonight’s game with seven points in seven games (3G-4A) since returning from the 4 Nations Break. He is currently three assists shy of tying Henrik Sedin for the 12th-most assists with one franchise in NHL history.

RUSTY CLIMBING THE FRANCHISE RANKS

Bryan Rust will be suiting up for his 621st game as a Pittsburgh Penguin tonight against Vegas, which will tie Ron Stackhouse for the ninth-most games played in franchise history.

Rust currently ranks ninth in goals (193), 18th in assists (226), and 14th in points (419) in franchise history.

EVEN-STRENGTH BEAU

Anthony Beauvillier has been one of the Penguins' top even-strength offensive players this season, with 12 of his 13 goals coming at even strength. His 12 even-strength goals are currently tied for third on the team with Sidney Crosby.

KARL ON FIRE

Erik Karlsson has been on an offensive tear as of late. The defenseman has points in nine of his last 12 games, which includes a season long seven-game point streak which ran from Jan. 29-Feb. 23. Since Jan. 29, Karlsson is fourth in points among all defensemen.

FOLLOW THE LEADER

Head Coach Mike Sullivan is currently one win shy of becoming the 14th head coach in NHL history, and the first American-born head coach, to win 400 games with one franchise.

QUICK HITS

1) Sidney Crosby has points in eight of 11 career games against the Vegas Golden Knights, recording 10 points (3G-7A) total.

2) In four games against his former team, Cody Glass has two goals and one assist for three points. He has points in back-to-back games (2G-1A) against Vegas.

3) In two starts versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Alex Nedeljkovic has a 1-1-0 record with a 0.75 goals against average, .979 save percentage and one shutout. It is his lowest goal against average, highest save percentage and tied for his most shutouts against one opponent (min. 2 GP).

4) Newly acquired forward Tommy Novak has three goals and four points (3G-1A) in eight career games against the Vegas Golden Knights.

5) The Penguins own an overall record of 400-92-49 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.