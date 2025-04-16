Letang’s Surgery Not a Reaction, Just the Right Time

Pittsburgh’s franchise blueliner has always found a way to do so despite the health scares he has faced throughout his career, which impresses everyone around him.
“I'm sure he's had some difficult moments and decisions. But he's handled it as good as you possibly can,” Crosby said. “His attitude, his mindset is pretty incredible, pretty strong.”
Crosby then paused and smiled. “It's that stubbornness, I think, that's served him well.”
Stubbornness balanced with caution, as Kris Letang the family man will always take priority over Kris Letang the hockey player, as he emphasized following his second stroke.
But as long as it’s safe for him to play, Letang will continue to do so, as he takes so much pride in putting himself in a position to keep playing at a high level.
“I think his ability to keep himself in peak physical condition separates him from a lot of people and allows him to be as good as he is [for a long time] and to play so many minutes,” Rust said. “I think his conditioning level and his commitment to health and nutrition and making sure his body is as good as it can be shows.”
“I think he wants to play until he's 50,” Crosby added with a laugh. “So, he makes it known that he wants to play for a long time.”