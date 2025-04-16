Letang’s Surgery Not a Reaction, Just the Right Time

In 2014, the defenseman missed over two months due to a stroke. During that time period, testing revealed he was born with that small hole in the wall of his heart. Although the small defect in the wall is apparent in all individuals, it typically closes on its own in most people.

After Letang suffered a second stroke in 2022, Penguins head team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas said the PFO could have created both of them. Letang returned to play less than two weeks later and has been in the lineup consistently ever since.

When it comes to the timing of Tuesday’s surgery, head coach Mike Sullivan said it was not reactionary in any way, and something Letang and the medical team have discussed for a long time.

“Given the circumstance with Kris right now – he’s banged up, he’s dealing with a lot of bumps and bruises – collectively, we thought as a group it made the most sense to have this procedure done at this particular time,” Sullivan said. “It isn’t anything that caused it. It was just something that has been an ongoing discussion for a long period of time now, and we just thought this was the opportune time to do it.”