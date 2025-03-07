Penguins Acquire 2025 Second-Round Draft Pick from Washington in Exchange for Anthony Beauvillier

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired a 2025 second-round draft pick from the Washington Capitals in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The acquisition of Washington’s second-round selection this year gives Pittsburgh 28 draft picks over the next three NHL Drafts, which includes four first-round selections and 16 picks in the first three rounds. No team has more draft picks, or selections in the first three rounds, over the next three NHL Drafts than Pittsburgh.