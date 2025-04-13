Trusting His Game Has Led to Rakell's Career High in Goals

It’s been well-documented how the Penguins challenged Rakell to have a strong summer after a season that got off to a rough start before the Swede got injured. Once Rakell came back, his play was up and down.

So, after the year ended, Rakell worked with the team’s Director of High Performance Marty Lauzon and Director of Performance and Sport Science Jesse Green to repurpose his training, focusing on quickness and strength back home in Sweden, and came to camp in tremendous shape.

“I think his fitness level has allowed him to sustain the level of play that he's had,” Head Coach Mike Sullivan said. “The grind of the schedule in and of itself is a challenge, and so that would be the first thing I would say.”

From a mental standpoint, what has helped Rakell is just trusting his game. Despite what happened last season, it didn’t change the type of player that he is. Rakell is a perennial 20-goal scorer who’s now passed 30 twice in his career.

“He obviously has a knack (for scoring goals),” Sullivan said. “He's got a deceptive shot. He has the ability to change his angle. He's brave. He can play in tight space and get a shot off in tight space. He doesn't need a lot of separation. He's just a smart player.”

Rakell has brought those offensive instincts along with a renewed commitment to playing a 200-foot game, which has resulted in trust from the coaching staff as well. Rakell spent the majority of the season on a line with Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust, who are also having terrific years. The captain praised how strong Rakell has been on the puck.

“Don't try too change too much of what I'm good at, and go to the areas on the ice where I believe that I'm going to be able to do something good,” Rakell said. “Then just work hard when I don't have the puck, and then trust my game when I have the puck.”