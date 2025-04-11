Game Preview: 04.11.25 at New Jersey Devils

Tristan Jarry got his second shutout in his last four starts on Tuesday night as he turned aside 26 shots from Chicago. The goaltender has points in four-straight games (3-0-1) and points in nine of his last 12 starts (7-3-2) since returning from the AHL. Jarry’s most recent performance moved him within one shutout of tying Tom Barrasso for the second-most shutouts in franchise history.

Sidney Crosby is statistically having one of the best seasons in NHL history by a player in their age 37 season or older, as his 87 points are the sixth most in a single season in league history.

Crosby continues to cement himself in the league record books as the forward is currently three assists away from tying Steve Yzerman for the third-most assists with one franchise in NHL history. Additionally, he is two goals shy of tying Joe Sakic (625) for the fifth-most goals with one franchise in NHL history.

Crosby scored the first goal in a shutout victory against Chicago on Tuesday, which marked his 98th game-winning goal of his career. In doing so, he tied Bobby Hull and Guy Lafleur for sole possession of 10th place on the NHL’s all-time game-winning goals list.

Tonight, Rickard Rakell will suit up for his 800th NHL game. Through 799 games, the forward has tallied 513 points (235G-278A). Since his first full season in 2014-15, only seven Swedes have scored more points than Rakell’s 513.

Rakell is currently one point shy of tying his career high points in a season (69) and is two points away from the first 70-point season of his career. If he reaches the 70-point mark, he will become just the sixth Penguins player, and fourth winger, during the Crosby Era (2005-Present) to accomplish this feat.

Rakell has been a goal scoring machine this year as his 34 goals leads the team. With his goal on Sunday, he matched his career high set during the 2017-18 season.

Rakell is having one of the best seasons by a winger in the Sidney Crosby Era (2005-Present), as only three players in that span not named Crosby or Evgeni Malkin have had more goals in a single season on Pittsburgh than Rakell’s 34.

Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang have found success against the New Jersey Devils in their careers. Among active defensemen, Karlsson’s 31 points (8G-23A) is second and Letang’s 29 points (3G-26A) rank third against the Devils. Karlsson’s 0.86 points per game against New Jersey also ranks fifth among active defensemen (min. 10 GP).

Sidney Crosby has made a habit of turning in solid performances against the Devils. In 88 career games versus New Jersey, Crosby has recorded 94 points (41G-53A), ranking first in scoring among all active players, while teammate Evgeni Malkin ranks third in points among active players. Only four players in NHL history have scored more goals against the Devils than Crosby’s 41.

Quick Hits

1) Bryan Rust has 31 points (17G-14A) and is plus-10 in 39 career games against the Devils. It’s the most points he’s picked up versus any one team and six more than his next closest opponent (Philadelphia, 25 PTS in 35 GP). He has points in four of his last seven games against the Devils (4G-2A) and 20 points (11G-9A) in 20 games on the road against the Devils.

2) Bryan Rust has six goals and 12 points over his last nine games (6G-6A) and since March 21, his six goals are tied for ninth in the NHL.

3) Since April 3, rookie forward Ville Koivunen has three assists in four games. His three points (3A) is tied for fourth among all NHL rookies.

4) Forward Valtteri Puustinen has points in four of his last six games in the American Hockey League with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, which includes a four-game goal streak during that span. His 35 points (16G-19A) in 47 games ranks eighth on WBS.

5) Forward Vasily Ponomarev has five points (2G-3A) in his last five games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. His 40 points (15G-25A) are fourth on WBS.