Pens Rebound Against Chicago With Dominant Effort at Home

In the second period, Karlsson received a cross-ice feed from Ville Koivunen, who had moved up to play with Crosby and Rust in his fifth career NHL game – and extended Pittsburgh’s lead to 2-0.

"He's obviously a skilled young player,” Karlsson said. “I think that from his first game to this game, he's getting more confident out there and building chemistry with guys and starting to figure the game out, which is obviously what you're looking for. I think his potential to be a playmaker in this league is very high. So far, I feel like every game he's been improving. He's figured out how to play with the big boys. It's fun to see."

Karlsson is now the 24th defenseman in NHL history and the second active defenseman to score 200 goals. Rust immediately beelined to the net and picked up the puck for Karlsson — a fitting gesture, considering he had just scored his own 200th career goal during Saturday’s win against Dallas.

“It's obviously a nice one,” Karlsson said. “Been fortunate to play for a long time and score some goals over the years. Hopefully I've got another 100 in me.”

The Penguins’ defense and goaltending shined throughout the night, anchored by extra-effort plays. Conor Timmins made a diving stop to break up a Chicago breakaway in the second period and the penalty kill went 2-for-2 in addition to some nice saves from Jarry.

“To be able to rebound the way he has this second half certainly speaks volumes to how far he’s come in his mental toughness,” Penguins assistant coach David Quinn said.

The Penguins, leading 2-0 heading into the final frame, put an exclamation mark on the victory by scoring three unanswered goals—two from Hayes, his 12th and 13th of the season, and one from Letang.

“I focus more on doing the right things every night, every game where you can be consistent where your teammates and coaches know exactly what they’re going to get from you,” Hayes said. “Goals are just a bonus.”

The Penguins head to New Jersey next for a matchup against the Devils on Friday at 7 PM. They have three games remaining, as Pittsburgh was eliminated from playoff contention the other night.

“It feels like the approach the last few games have been the same as they have been throughout the year, which makes it a little bit easier. It starts with Sid and the big guys,” Karlsson said. “They're preparing the same way every day. It's easy to just do the same and not worry about what tomorrow's going to bring. I feel like that's been our approach for the most part of the year. It hasn't gone our way for the better part of it, but I think down the stretch here now it feels like it's easy to mail it in. But it's something that we haven't done."

NOTE: Rutger McGroarty left the game after blocking a shot late in the second period and did not return. The rookie forward is being evaluated for a lower-body injury.