Game Preview: 04.13.25 vs. Boston Bruins

Sidney Crosby is statistically having one of the best seasons in NHL history by a player in their age 37 season or older, as his 89 points are the sixth-most in a single season in league history.

With his two-point (1G-1A) performance on Friday night against the Devils, Sidney Crosby is now one point away from reaching his ninth 90-point season of his career. When he reaches the 90-point mark, he will become the 10th player in NHL history with nine or more such seasons. Only Mario Lemieux has more such seasons in Penguins history than Crosby.

Crosby has been on an exceptional run at PPG Paints Arena, as the forward has had points in 14-straight home games dating back to Feb. 1, 2025. During this home point streak, Crosby has posted nine goals, 11 assists and 20 points. His 14-game home point streak is second in the league for active home point streaks.

Crosby continues to cement himself in the league record books, as the forward is currently two assists away from tying Steve Yzerman for the third-most assists with one franchise in NHL history. Additionally, he is one goal shy of tying Joe Sakic for the fifth most goals with one franchise in NHL history.

Crosby scored his 99th career game-winning goal in a win against the Devils on Friday. In doing so, he surpassed Bobby Hull and Guy Lafleur for sole possession of 10th place on the NHL’s all-time game-winning goals list.

Additionally, Crosby has game-winning goals in back-to-back games, becoming the first Penguin to do so since Philip Tomasino from Nov. 29-30, 2024. If Crosby scores the Penguins’ next game-winning goal, he will have recorded three-straight game-winning goals for the second time in his career and will be the first Penguin to do so since he did it from Jan. 23-Feb. 2, 2016. It would mark just the fourth time in franchise history that someone has tallied three game-winning goals in three-straight games.

Rickard Rakell is currently one-point shy of tying his career high points in a season (69), and is two-points away from the first 70-point season of his career. If he reaches the 70-point mark, he will become just the sixth Penguins player, and fourth winger, during the Sidney Crosby Era (2005-Present) to accomplish this feat.

Rakell has been a goal-scoring machine this year, as his 34 goals lead the team. With his goal last Sunday, he matched his career high set during the 2017-18 season.

Rakell is having one of the best seasons by a winger in the Sidney Crosby Era (2005-Present), as only three players in that span not named Crosby or Evgeni Malkin have had more goals in a single season on Pittsburgh than Rakell’s 34.

Defensemen Kris Letang (28) and Erik Karlsson (26) have had success against Boston in their careers. Letang and Karlsson rank fourth and fifth, respectively, in points among active defensemen against the Bruins.

Letang is tied with Victor Hedman for the most assists (24) among all active defensemen against the Bruins.

Quick Hits

1) Rickard Rakell has 18 points (9G-9A) in 21 games played against the Bruins, which includes four multi-point efforts.

2) Bryan Rust has six goals and 14 points over his last 10 games (7G-7A) and since March 21, his seven goals are tied for eighth in the NHL.

3) Since April 3, rookie forward Ville Koivunen has four assists in five games. His four points (4A) are tied for fourth among all NHL rookies. He is also on a three-game point streak (3A), the first by a Penguins rookie since Valtteri Puustinen recorded a four-game point streak (1G-3A) from Feb. 20–27, 2024.

4) Sidney Crosby notched his ninth game-winning goal of the season on Friday night, tying his career high previously set three times. Only Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl (11) and Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele (10) have more game-winners than Crosby this season.

5) Tristan Jarry enters today’s game with an active 128:08 home shutout sequence, marking the longest such streak by a Penguins goaltender since his previous run of 145:36 from April 22-27, 2021. Jarry’s longest home shutout streak of his career was 169:18 set from Nov. 27-Dec. 10, 2019.