Game Preview: 04.13.25 vs. Boston Bruins

04_13_vsBOS_16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins play their last weekend game of the season as they host the Boston Bruins at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 3:30 PM. Doors open at 2 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh+, TNT and Max. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (33-35-12), BOS (32-39-9)

Pittsburgh has points in 10 of its last 15 home games against Boston dating back to Dec. 14, 2016 (9-5-1). The Penguins have points in eight of their last 10 home games (7-2-1). Pittsburgh is 4-1-1 in its last six games and 9-4-2 in its last 15 games overall.

Giveaway Item

The first 7,500 guests in attendance will receive an Iceburgh plush hat presented by GEICO.

Related Links

Recent News

Game Notes

Sidney Crosby is statistically having one of the best seasons in NHL history by a player in their age 37 season or older, as his 89 points are the sixth-most in a single season in league history.

With his two-point (1G-1A) performance on Friday night against the Devils, Sidney Crosby is now one point away from reaching his ninth 90-point season of his career. When he reaches the 90-point mark, he will become the 10th player in NHL history with nine or more such seasons. Only Mario Lemieux has more such seasons in Penguins history than Crosby.

Crosby has been on an exceptional run at PPG Paints Arena, as the forward has had points in 14-straight home games dating back to Feb. 1, 2025. During this home point streak, Crosby has posted nine goals, 11 assists and 20 points. His 14-game home point streak is second in the league for active home point streaks.

Crosby continues to cement himself in the league record books, as the forward is currently two assists away from tying Steve Yzerman for the third-most assists with one franchise in NHL history. Additionally, he is one goal shy of tying Joe Sakic for the fifth most goals with one franchise in NHL history.

Crosby scored his 99th career game-winning goal in a win against the Devils on Friday. In doing so, he surpassed Bobby Hull and Guy Lafleur for sole possession of 10th place on the NHL’s all-time game-winning goals list.

Additionally, Crosby has game-winning goals in back-to-back games, becoming the first Penguin to do so since Philip Tomasino from Nov. 29-30, 2024. If Crosby scores the Penguins’ next game-winning goal, he will have recorded three-straight game-winning goals for the second time in his career and will be the first Penguin to do so since he did it from Jan. 23-Feb. 2, 2016. It would mark just the fourth time in franchise history that someone has tallied three game-winning goals in three-straight games.

Rickard Rakell is currently one-point shy of tying his career high points in a season (69), and is two-points away from the first 70-point season of his career. If he reaches the 70-point mark, he will become just the sixth Penguins player, and fourth winger, during the Sidney Crosby Era (2005-Present) to accomplish this feat.

Rakell has been a goal-scoring machine this year, as his 34 goals lead the team. With his goal last Sunday, he matched his career high set during the 2017-18 season.

Rakell is having one of the best seasons by a winger in the Sidney Crosby Era (2005-Present), as only three players in that span not named Crosby or Evgeni Malkin have had more goals in a single season on Pittsburgh than Rakell’s 34.

Defensemen Kris Letang (28) and Erik Karlsson (26) have had success against Boston in their careers. Letang and Karlsson rank fourth and fifth, respectively, in points among active defensemen against the Bruins.

Letang is tied with Victor Hedman for the most assists (24) among all active defensemen against the Bruins.

Quick Hits

1) Rickard Rakell has 18 points (9G-9A) in 21 games played against the Bruins, which includes four multi-point efforts.

2) Bryan Rust has six goals and 14 points over his last 10 games (7G-7A) and since March 21, his seven goals are tied for eighth in the NHL.

3) Since April 3, rookie forward Ville Koivunen has four assists in five games. His four points (4A) are tied for fourth among all NHL rookies. He is also on a three-game point streak (3A), the first by a Penguins rookie since Valtteri Puustinen recorded a four-game point streak (1G-3A) from Feb. 20–27, 2024.

4) Sidney Crosby notched his ninth game-winning goal of the season on Friday night, tying his career high previously set three times. Only Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl (11) and Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele (10) have more game-winners than Crosby this season.

5) Tristan Jarry enters today’s game with an active 128:08 home shutout sequence, marking the longest such streak by a Penguins goaltender since his previous run of 145:36 from April 22-27, 2021. Jarry’s longest home shutout streak of his career was 169:18 set from Nov. 27-Dec. 10, 2019.

Meet the Penguins

penguins-national-aviary-16-9

As part of the Penguins Pledge, and in partnership with the National Aviary, Aviary experts and some of their live penguin ambassadors will visit PPG Paints Arena for today's game. A permanent display on the FedEx Level of PPG Paints Arena will be home to the visiting penguins and also feature footage of the National Aviary’s Penguin Point habitat for the games when the birds aren't at the arena. The National Aviary is a global leader in the conservation efforts to save endangered African Penguins from extinction. More info can be found here.

News Feed

Penguins Finish Road Slate with Win in New Jersey

Crosby Delivers Clutch Toss at McAfee’s “Big Night AHT”

Game Preview: 04.11.25 at New Jersey Devils

Kyle Dubas Named General Manager for 2025 IIHF World Championship

Pittsburgh's Big Three Reflects on Ray Shero's Impact

DiMarsico credits Penguins Elite for helping him lead Penn State to Frozen Four

Ray Shero Ushered in New Era of Penguins Hockey

Living the Dream at Mario Lemieux Fantasy Hockey Camp

Penguins Masterton Nominee Imama Inspires with His Story

Pens Rebound Against Chicago With Dominant Effort at Home

Penguins Players to Give 'Shirts Off Our Backs' At Fan Appreciation Night presented by PPG on April 17

Game Preview: 04.08.25 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Penguins End Road Trip with Loss to Blackhawks

Crosby, Malkin Pay Homage to Ovechkin Setting Goal Record

Game Preview: 04.06.25 at Chicago Blackhawks

Penguins Defeat Strong Stars Squad in Impressive Win

Game Preview: 04.05.25 at Dallas Stars

McGroarty Scores First NHL Goal, Koivunen Gets First NHL Point

Hard Work and High Spirits: WBS Prepping for Playoffs

Game Preview: 04.03.25 at St. Louis Blues

Acciari’s Relentless Effort Earns Him Unsung Hero Honors

Getting to Know: Connor Dewar

Getting to Know: Conor Timmins

Sidney Crosby and Noel Acciari Receive 2024-25 Penguins Team Awards

Crosby, Malkin… and Ville: A Childhood Dream Fulfilled

Jarry Picks Up Shutout Against Senators

Actor Jeremy Renner takes in Penguins game, praises Crosby as 'legend'

Game Preview: 03.30.25 vs. Ottawa Senators

Rookie Duo Rewarded: Penguins Call Up McGroarty, Koivunen

Penguins Forward Boko Imama Undergoes Successful Surgery

Crosby's Legendary Longevity Fueled by Work Ethic, Teammates

Sidney Crosby Sets NHL Record with 20th Point-Per-Game Season

Captain Consistent

Game Preview: 03.27.25 at Buffalo Sabres

Penguins Have Tough Night in Tampa

Game Preview: 03.25.25 at Tampa Bay Lightning

Surprise Proposal Caps off Perfect Night for Penguins Fan

Rust Sparks Penguins, But Panthers Prevail in Shootout

Murashov Wins 10th Straight, Setting WBS Rookie Record

Game Preview: 03.23.25 at Florida Panthers

Loko for Boko

Game Preview: 03.21.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Crosby on cusp of NHL record 20th season averaging at least point per game

Penguins' Win Streak Ends in Loss to Islanders 

Sweden Bound: Penguins Pumped for 2025 NHL Global Series

2025 Global Series to feature Penguins, Predators in Sweden

Game Preview: 03.18.25 vs. New York Islanders

Penguins Top Devils for Fourth Straight Win

Game Preview: 03.15.25 vs. New Jersey Devils

Penguins to Hold “Penguins Pledge Night” Presented by U. S. Steel on Tuesday, March 18