Penguins Acquire a 2026 Second-Round Draft Pick and 2027 Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Winnipeg in Exchange for Luke Schenn

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired a 2026 second-round draft pick and a 2027 fourth-round draft pick from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for defenseman Luke Schenn, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The acquisition of Winnipeg’s two selections gives Pittsburgh 30 draft picks over the next three NHL Drafts, which includes four first-round selections and 17 picks in the first three rounds. No team has more draft picks, or selections in the first three rounds, over the next three NHL Drafts than Pittsburgh.