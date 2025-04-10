Kyle Dubas Named General Manager for 2025 IIHF World Championship

By Hockey Canada

CALGARY, Alberta – Hockey Canada has announced that Kyle Dubas (Sault Ste. Marie, ON/Pittsburgh, NHL) will serve as general manager of Canada’s National Men’s Team at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, May 9-25 in Stockholm, Sweden and Herning, Denmark.

Dubas, who recently helped Team Canada win the championship at the 4 Nations Face-Off, returns to Men’s Worlds for the second-consecutive year after serving as associate general manager in 2024. He will be supported by player relations advisor Ryan Getzlaf (Regina, SK) and Scott Salmond (Creston, BC), senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations.

In addition, a selection committee of four NHL executives – Dennis Bonvie (Antigonish, NS/Boston, NHL), Gregory Campbell (Tillsonburg, ON/Florida, NHL), Andrew Cogliano (Woodbridge, ON/Colorado, NHL) and Jason Spezza (Mississauga, ON/Pittsburgh, NHL) - will assist with evaluating and selecting players for the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

Dubas and the selection committee were selected by Doug Armstrong (Sarnia, ON/St. Louis, NHL), who serves as the executive director of Canada’s National Men’s Team, with input from Salmond and Katherine Henderson (Thunder Bay, ON), president and chief executive officer of Hockey Canada, who make up an executive committee preparing for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

“Kyle is an excellent general manager, and his recent experience at the 4 Nations Face-Off and last year’s Men’s Worlds will be beneficial in building and leading Canada’s National Men’s Team as it looks to reclaim gold at the IIHF World Championship,” Armstrong said. “Kyle has great relationships with players and staff throughout the NHL, and as a member of management group for the 2026 Olympics, we are confident he is the best person to lead Team Canada in Stockholm and Herning this May while leaning on the expertise of Dennis, Gregory, Andrew and Jason.”

Dubas is in his second season as general manager and president of hockey operations with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Previously, he spent nine seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, serving five seasons (2018-23) as general manager, becoming the second-youngest GM in NHL history. He also spent four seasons (2014-18) as assistant general manager and GM of the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL), leading the team to its first Calder Cup championship in 2018. Dubas started his front-office career with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), serving four seasons (2003-07) as a scout and three seasons (2011-14) as general manager. Internationally, he won the 4 Nations Face-Off as director of player personnel, and will serve in the same role with Canada’s Men’s Olympic Team at the 2026 Olympics.

The coaching and support staff, as well as the roster, for the 2025 IIHF World Championship will be announced in the coming weeks.

Canada will open the tournament against Slovenia on May 10 at 6:20 a.m. ET/3:20 a.m. PT. It will also take on Latvia, France, Austria, Slovakia, Finland and Sweden in the preliminary round before the tournament concludes with the medal games on May 25. Prior to the start of the tournament, Canada’s National Men’s Team will play pre-tournament games against in Vienna against Austria on May 4 and in Budapest against Hungary on May 6.

