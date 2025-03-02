Game Preview: 03.02.25 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

1) Today, the Penguins conclude their 13th set of back-to-back games. Thus far, the team is 9-16-0 in back-to-backs (3-10-0 on the first night and 6-6-0 on the second night).

2) Kris Letang has 13 points (3G-10A) in his last 19 games against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and 31 points (5G-26A) in 47 games against them total.

3) Ryan Shea is plus-9 in 13 home games this season.

4) Kevin Hayes has five points (1G-4A) over his last eight games overall.

5) The Penguins own an overall record of 400-92-49 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan is currently one win shy of becoming the 14th head coach in NHL history, and the first American-born head coach, to win 400 games with one franchise.

Evgeni Malkin has made a habit of turning in big performances against the Toronto Maple Leafs over the course of his career. In 48 games, Malkin has 24 goals, 47 assists and 71 points. He has been held scoreless against Toronto only 11 times in his career, and has recorded three or more points 10 times. In the 20 games that he’s recorded multiple points versus the Maple Leafs, the Penguins are 14-5-1. Malkin’s 1.48 points-per-game average is his highest against any team, and is tied for the highest against Toronto among all active players (min. 3 games).

Malkin’s 1.48 points-per-game average is tied for 11th in NHL history (min. 15 GP). With a point tonight, Malkin can surpass Mario Lemieux’s franchise record for points against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Evgeni Malkin enters today’s game with seven points in five games (3G-4A) since returning from the 4 Nations Break, which is currently tied for fifth across the league. He is three assists shy from tying Henrik Sedin for the 12th most assists with one franchise in NHL history.

Captain Sidney Crosby has six goals in his last 12 games. With his next tally, he will surpass Bobby Hull for 18th place on the NHL’s all-time goals list. The forward’s 1,048 total career assists are one shy of tying Gordie Howe for 10th place on the NHL’s all-time assists list.

Two members of the Penguins blue line, Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang, have put up solid numbers against the Maple Leafs in their careers. Karlsson leads all active defensemen with 11 goals, 33 assists and 44 points in 48 games against Toronto, while Letang’s 31 points (5G-26A) in 47 games ranks fourth among active blueliners.

Erik Karlsson has been on an offensive tear as of late. The defensemen has points in eight of his last 10 games, which includes a season long seven-game point streak which ran from Jan. 29-Feb. 23. Since Jan. 29, Karlsson is tied with Rasmus Dahlin and Cale Makar for first in points among all active defensemen.

Rickard Rakell has been having a career year with the Penguins, leading the team in goals (26) and ranking second in points (50). Rakell enters today’s game just one point away from reaching 500 career NHL points. The forward is looking to become the 12th player from his 2011 draft class to reach 500 points and the third Swede to do it. Rakell is also looking to become the 12th active Swede to reach 500 points.

Bryan Rust will be suiting up for his 619th game as a Pittsburgh Penguins this afternoon versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, which will tie Ron Schock for 10th-most games played in franchise history. Rust currently ranks ninth in goals (192), 16th in assists (223), and 14th in points (415) in franchise history.