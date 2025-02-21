Game Preview: 02.22.25 vs. Washington Capitals

PIT vs
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins return from the 4 Nations Face-Off break to host the Washington Capitals. Puck drop is set for 3 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Doors will open at 1:30 PM.

While this may be an afternoon puck drop, it will no doubt be “A Hockey Night in Pittsburgh” as we celebrate the life and legacy of legendary Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Lange. A pregame ceremony will begin promptly at 3 PM, so make sure to be in your seat as we pay tribute to the man and voice synonymous with the most magical moments in Penguins history.

Fans are encouraged to bring signs featuring their favorite Mike Lange phrases or create one in the DICK’S Sporting Goods Hallway of Champions. Guests are also invited to stop by the Highmark Stage for a special display.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (23-25-9), WSH (36-11-8)

Pittsburgh has points in six of their last nine games against Washington (5-3-1). Since the beginning of the 2015-16 campaign, no team has defeated Washington more than Pittsburgh (23 wins). The Penguins have points in 17 of their last 26 games against the Capitals (15-9-2). Pittsburgh is 9-4-2 in their last 15 home games dating back to Nov. 27.

Giveaway Item

The first 7,500 guests in attendance will receive a "Check Your Heart" patterned shirt, presented by UMPC Heart and Vascular Institute.

Related Links

Recent News

Lineup Notes

The break did Evgeni Malkin a lot of good, as he is good to go for this matchup after missing six straight contests with a lower-body injury going into the time off.

Bryan Rust, who was out for the last game before the break with a lower-body injury, also expects to play.

Mike Sullivan said that Sidney Crosby, who was sidelined for the last two games before the break with an upper-body injury before playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off, will probably be a game-time decision. But they talked briefly on the plane ride back to Pittsburgh about the captain's status, and Sullivan said Crosby is feeling good.

Game Notes

4 NATIONS, FACING OFF

Sidney Crosby captained Canada to the 4 Nations Face-Off championship over Head Coach Mike Sullivan’s Team USA. Crosby recorded five points (1G-4A) in four games, including three assists in the opening game when he was named Player of the Game. His five points were the second most in the entire tournament.

Crosby joined Wayne Gretzky as the second player to captain two championship teams in NHL International Tournament play.

Penguins Rickard Rakell and Erik Karlsson represented Team Sweden and went 1-0-2-0 in three games, just barely missing out on the Championship Game as they tied Team Canada with five points apiece.

Karlsson recorded a goal and two assists in three games, while Rakell was a plus-1 in two outings. Karlsson’s three points led all Swedish players throughout the tournament.

SID VS. OVI

The 2024-25 season marks the 20th season that generational talents Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin face off. The two have taken part in 71 head-to-head matchups, where Crosby and the Penguins have gone 41-26-4 against Ovechkin and the Capitals. Crosby has 31 goals, 61 assists and 92 points, while Ovechkin has 37 goals, 30 assists and 67 points.

Not only is the Crosby/Ovechkin rivalry one of the NHL’s best, but it’s also the league’s longest-standing rivalry. Crosby and Ovechkin are the only two players in the NHL to play for the same team since the beginning of the 2005-06 season and are two of just five players that are still active that also played in 2005-06 (also Corey Perry, Brent Burns and Ryan Suter).

The 2024-25 season marks the 20th consecutive season that Crosby and Ovechkin have played one another. Only four forward-duos have played against each other in more consecutive campaigns: Ron Francis and Mark Messier (23 seasons), Alex Delvecchio and Doug Mohns (21 seasons), Dean Prentice and Ron Stewart (21 seasons) and Delvecchio and Stewart (21 seasons).

The two have combined to win four Stanley Cups, five Hart trophies (regular-season MVP) three Art Ross trophies (most points), 11 Rocket Richard trophies (most goals), three Conn Smythe awards (playoff MVP) and six Ted Lindsay awards (most outstanding player) among other awards

CLUB 17

Sidney Crosby is leading the charge for the Penguins with 58 points (17G-41A) on the season. The forward is just two points away from becoming the ninth player in NHL history to have 17 or more 60-point seasons, and only Washington’s Alex Ovechkin (17) has more 60-point seasons than Crosby among active players.

He is heating up with four goals in his last five games. With his next tally, he will tie Bobby Hull (610) for 18th place on the all-time goals list. The forward also has assists in three-straight games (3A) that he’s dressed in, and his 1,045 total career assists are four shy of tying Gordie Howe for 10th place on the all-time assists list.

PENS CLAIM KOLYACHONOK

On February 9, the Penguins claimed defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok (koh-lee-ah-CHOHN-ahk) off of waivers from the Utah Hockey Club. The 23-year-old defensemen is signed through the 2025-26 season and has posted five points (2G-3A) in 23 games this season. The native of Minsk, Belarus was originally a second-round pick (52nd overall) of the Florida Panthers in 2019 and has spent the past four seasons between the NHL and AHL.

In 62 career NHL games, he’s recorded 12 points (4G-8A) and one game-winning goal. Kolyachonok also has 150 games at the AHL level split between Tucson and Syracuse, where he’s picked up 48 points (13G-35A) and is plus-12.

CLIMBIN' AND STREAKIN'

Erik Karlsson is currently on a five-game point streak, registering six points (2G-4A) during this span. His point streak is currently tied for third in the NHL among defensemen behind Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes (8) and Washington’s John Carlson (6).

Karlsson leads all Pittsburgh defensemen and ranks fourth on the team with 38 points (6G-32A). The blueliner sits just two points away from surpassing Tomas Sandstrom for 10th place on the all-time points list among Swedish-born players.

Only Nicklas Lidstrom (1,142) has more points all-time among Swedish-born defensemen.

D-MEN SHINING FOR NEW CLUB

Matt Grzelcyk continues to show his offensive capabilities since joining the Pittsburgh Penguins as his 28 points (1G-27A) ranks sixth in the league among defensemen who have joined a new club since the start of this 2024-25 season.

500 CLUB

Rickard Rakell has been having a career year with the Penguins, leading the team in goals (25) and ranks second in points (48). Rakell enters tonight’s game just three points away from reaching 500 career NHL points. The forward is looking to become the 12th player from his 2011 draft class to reach 500 points and the third Swede to do it.

He is two points away from the fourth 50-point season of his career.

QUICK HITS

Pittsburgh’s goaltenders have been consistent as of late, holding their opponents to three goals or fewer in each of the last six outings. In Pittsburgh’s nine games since January 20, the Penguins have allowed only 21 goals against, which is the third fewest in the league in that span.

Michael Bunting has six goals and seven points (6G-1A) in 10 career games against Washington. He has goals in two out of the last three games against them.

Pittsburgh’s penalty kill ranks first in the NHL during the month of February (6-for-6).

Kris Letang (7G-27A-34PTS) and Erik Karlsson (5G-26A-31PTS) rank first and second in points among active defensemen versus Washington, respectively.

Sidney Crosby has consistently produced points throughout his career against the Capitals. Despite not playing in the same division as Washington until 2013-14, Crosby ranks first in points versus the Capitals among all active players, and is currently seventh all-time. Crosby has recorded 31 multi-point efforts against the Capitals, which is quickly approaching the NHL record.

In 152 career day games, Sidney Crosby has tallied 80 goals, 120 assists and 200 points. His 200 points are the second most in NHL history while his 80 goals are the fifth most.

Meet the Penguins

penguins-national-aviary-16-9

As part of the Penguins Pledge, and in partnership with the National Aviary, Aviary experts and some of their live penguin ambassadors will visit PPG Paints Arena for tonight's game. A permanent display on the FedEx Level of PPG Paints Arena will be home to the visiting penguins and also feature footage of the National Aviary’s Penguin Point habitat for the games when the birds aren't at the arena. The National Aviary is a global leader in the conservation efforts to save endangered African Penguins from extinction. More info can be found here.

Home Game Triggers

2024.25 Game Trigger Home

News Feed

How the Penguins Unwound During the 4 Nations Break

Crosby Adds Another Title to Legendary International Resume

The Voice of the Penguins: Remembering Mike Lange

Healthy Malkin Talks Recovery, Crosby, and Ovechkin

Vladislav Kolyachonok Joins First Practice Post-Break

USA and Canada Set for Rematch in 4 Nations Championship

Sullivan Coaches USA to Win over Canada in Epic Matchup

(Game) Day in the Life: Rickard Rakell

Penguins Acquire Forward Mathias Laferriere from the Blues in Exchange for Corey Andonovski

Lemieux Makes Appearance at 4 Nations; Crosby Stars

Penguins at the 4 Nations Face-Off: A Guide

QMJHL Names Rookie of the Year Trophy After Sidney Crosby

From Youth Rinks to Pro Ranks: The Acciari-Hayes Bond

Crosby will play for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Penguins Claim Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok from the Utah Hockey Club

Behind the Scenes of the 2024.25 Dads Trip

Undermanned Penguins See Point Streak End at Four Games

Game Preview: 02.08.25 at Philadelphia Flyers

Penguins Get Character Win in NYC Without Crosby, Malkin

Game Preview: 02.07.25 at New York Rangers

Rakell Gets the Call He Deserved to Join Team Sweden

Sidney Crosby Being Evaluated for an Upper-Body Injury

Penguins Battle Back for Hard-Fought Point vs. Devils

Game Preview: 02.04.25 vs. New Jersey Devils

Penguins Foundation Announce Highmark Bright Blue Futures Community Day at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Hunt Armory on Feb. 22

Crosby to be Canada's 'security blanket' as captain at 4 Nations Face-Off

Heinen, Desharnais Make Penguins Debuts vs. Nashville

Crosby runs goal streak to 4, Penguins shut out Predators

Trade with Vancouver Moves the Penguins Forward

Game Preview: 02.01.25 vs. Nashville Predators

Penguins Acquire Conditional 2025 First-Round Pick and Three Players From Vancouver for Marcus Pettersson and Drew O’Connor

Crosby to Captain Canada at 4 Nations, Karlsson Alternate for Sweden

Youth Movement Leads the Way in 9-0 Win for WBS

Pens to Auction Green Jerseys on Feb. 1 to Support The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program

Crosby, ‘Ned’, Blueliners Pace Clutch Victory in Utah

Game Preview: 01.29.25 at Utah Hockey Club

Black Hockey History Game, Presented by CNX, Set for Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. New Jersey

Penguins' Late Push Comes Up Short in San Jose

Game Preview: 01.27.25 at San Jose Sharks

Boko Imama Makes Penguins Debut in Seattle

Game Preview: 01.25.25 at Seattle Kraken

Penguins Lose Rust in Loss to Anaheim

Game Preview: 01.23.25 at Anaheim Ducks

Dubas Pleased with Penguins' Road Response Thus Far

Hayes' Heroes: A Tribute to First Responders

Penguins Play "One of Their Better Games All Year" in LA

Game Preview: 01.20.25 at Los Angeles Kings

Blomqvist Earns Praise in First NHL Game Back

Game Preview: 01.18.25 at Washington Capitals

Nedeljkovic First Goalie Ever to Get Goal and Assist in a Game