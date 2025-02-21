Game Preview: 02.22.25 vs. Washington Capitals

4 NATIONS, FACING OFF

Sidney Crosby captained Canada to the 4 Nations Face-Off championship over Head Coach Mike Sullivan’s Team USA. Crosby recorded five points (1G-4A) in four games, including three assists in the opening game when he was named Player of the Game. His five points were the second most in the entire tournament.

Crosby joined Wayne Gretzky as the second player to captain two championship teams in NHL International Tournament play.

Penguins Rickard Rakell and Erik Karlsson represented Team Sweden and went 1-0-2-0 in three games, just barely missing out on the Championship Game as they tied Team Canada with five points apiece.

Karlsson recorded a goal and two assists in three games, while Rakell was a plus-1 in two outings. Karlsson’s three points led all Swedish players throughout the tournament.

SID VS. OVI

The 2024-25 season marks the 20th season that generational talents Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin face off. The two have taken part in 71 head-to-head matchups, where Crosby and the Penguins have gone 41-26-4 against Ovechkin and the Capitals. Crosby has 31 goals, 61 assists and 92 points, while Ovechkin has 37 goals, 30 assists and 67 points.

Not only is the Crosby/Ovechkin rivalry one of the NHL’s best, but it’s also the league’s longest-standing rivalry. Crosby and Ovechkin are the only two players in the NHL to play for the same team since the beginning of the 2005-06 season and are two of just five players that are still active that also played in 2005-06 (also Corey Perry, Brent Burns and Ryan Suter).

The 2024-25 season marks the 20th consecutive season that Crosby and Ovechkin have played one another. Only four forward-duos have played against each other in more consecutive campaigns: Ron Francis and Mark Messier (23 seasons), Alex Delvecchio and Doug Mohns (21 seasons), Dean Prentice and Ron Stewart (21 seasons) and Delvecchio and Stewart (21 seasons).

The two have combined to win four Stanley Cups, five Hart trophies (regular-season MVP) three Art Ross trophies (most points), 11 Rocket Richard trophies (most goals), three Conn Smythe awards (playoff MVP) and six Ted Lindsay awards (most outstanding player) among other awards

CLUB 17

Sidney Crosby is leading the charge for the Penguins with 58 points (17G-41A) on the season. The forward is just two points away from becoming the ninth player in NHL history to have 17 or more 60-point seasons, and only Washington’s Alex Ovechkin (17) has more 60-point seasons than Crosby among active players.

He is heating up with four goals in his last five games. With his next tally, he will tie Bobby Hull (610) for 18th place on the all-time goals list. The forward also has assists in three-straight games (3A) that he’s dressed in, and his 1,045 total career assists are four shy of tying Gordie Howe for 10th place on the all-time assists list.

PENS CLAIM KOLYACHONOK

On February 9, the Penguins claimed defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok (koh-lee-ah-CHOHN-ahk) off of waivers from the Utah Hockey Club. The 23-year-old defensemen is signed through the 2025-26 season and has posted five points (2G-3A) in 23 games this season. The native of Minsk, Belarus was originally a second-round pick (52nd overall) of the Florida Panthers in 2019 and has spent the past four seasons between the NHL and AHL.

In 62 career NHL games, he’s recorded 12 points (4G-8A) and one game-winning goal. Kolyachonok also has 150 games at the AHL level split between Tucson and Syracuse, where he’s picked up 48 points (13G-35A) and is plus-12.

CLIMBIN' AND STREAKIN'

Erik Karlsson is currently on a five-game point streak, registering six points (2G-4A) during this span. His point streak is currently tied for third in the NHL among defensemen behind Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes (8) and Washington’s John Carlson (6).

Karlsson leads all Pittsburgh defensemen and ranks fourth on the team with 38 points (6G-32A). The blueliner sits just two points away from surpassing Tomas Sandstrom for 10th place on the all-time points list among Swedish-born players.

Only Nicklas Lidstrom (1,142) has more points all-time among Swedish-born defensemen.

D-MEN SHINING FOR NEW CLUB

Matt Grzelcyk continues to show his offensive capabilities since joining the Pittsburgh Penguins as his 28 points (1G-27A) ranks sixth in the league among defensemen who have joined a new club since the start of this 2024-25 season.

500 CLUB

Rickard Rakell has been having a career year with the Penguins, leading the team in goals (25) and ranks second in points (48). Rakell enters tonight’s game just three points away from reaching 500 career NHL points. The forward is looking to become the 12th player from his 2011 draft class to reach 500 points and the third Swede to do it.

He is two points away from the fourth 50-point season of his career.

QUICK HITS

Pittsburgh’s goaltenders have been consistent as of late, holding their opponents to three goals or fewer in each of the last six outings. In Pittsburgh’s nine games since January 20, the Penguins have allowed only 21 goals against, which is the third fewest in the league in that span.

Michael Bunting has six goals and seven points (6G-1A) in 10 career games against Washington. He has goals in two out of the last three games against them.

Pittsburgh’s penalty kill ranks first in the NHL during the month of February (6-for-6).

Kris Letang (7G-27A-34PTS) and Erik Karlsson (5G-26A-31PTS) rank first and second in points among active defensemen versus Washington, respectively.

Sidney Crosby has consistently produced points throughout his career against the Capitals. Despite not playing in the same division as Washington until 2013-14, Crosby ranks first in points versus the Capitals among all active players, and is currently seventh all-time. Crosby has recorded 31 multi-point efforts against the Capitals, which is quickly approaching the NHL record.

In 152 career day games, Sidney Crosby has tallied 80 goals, 120 assists and 200 points. His 200 points are the second most in NHL history while his 80 goals are the fifth most.