Erik Karlsson and Marcus Pettersson Named to Team Sweden for IIHF World Championship

Penguins defensemen Erik Karlsson and Marcus Pettersson will represent Team Sweden at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, it was announced by the Swedish Ice Hockey Association. This year's World Championship will be held from May 10-26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia.

Karlsson represented Sweden at the 2010 and ‘12 World Championship, winning bronze in 2010. Pettersson represented Sweden at the 2019 and '22 World Championship.

Karlsson, 33, came to Pittsburgh this season after being acquired from the San Jose Sharks in a trade on August 6, 2023. The Landsbro, Sweden native skated in all 82 games, leading all Penguins' defensemen in goals (11), assists (45) and points (56). The three-time Norris Trophy winner became the 14th active defenseman to play in 1,000 career NHL games on April 13.

The seven-time NHL All-Star has recorded 817 points (189G-628A) through 1002 career games between Ottawa, San Jose and Pittsburgh. Karlsson ranks third in goals (189), first in assists (628) and second in points (817) among active defensemen.

Pettersson, 27, is coming off a season where he set career highs in several major offensive categories. The Skelleftea, Sweden, native played in all 82 games and set career highs across the board with four goals, 26 assists and 30 points. Pettersson recorded his first career game-winning goal against Montreal on January 27 against Montreal. The 6-foot-3, 177-pound defenseman also led Pittsburgh with a plus-28 rating, finishing eighth among all NHL defensemen.

Below is Team Sweden's Preliminary Round Schedule. Broadcast information will be announced at a later date.