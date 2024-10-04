Eat, Shop, Tour: Penguins Elevate the Fan Experience

Davidson has worked with Aramark GM Matt Kingsley, who recently joined the Penguins from Citi Field. He brings a wealth of knowledge from other arenas around the country and is committed to making the food experience second to none.

As for PensGear, it was time to update and expand the store so the team could provide a more modern and comfortable experience, particularly on game nights. They closed for renovations over the summer, bringing the square footage to around 6,000 square feet to get more people inside. No more limiting capacity at game time! The Penguins also added TVs in and around the store so shoppers won’t miss a second of the action.

I found myself wanting to buy pretty much everything displayed in the store, with Aramark senior retail director Chuck Hogan saying “really, this is, this is probably the broadest assortment of Pens gear that you will find really anywhere. Other than jerseys, most of this stuff is really limited to here. Maybe a little bit online, but a lot of it's just exclusive to here. So, people can come in here and get product that they can't get anywhere else.”

Fans can stop into PensGear from 10 AM-4 PM every weekday, and they can also sign up for a tour, which will be offered weekly at 10 AM and 12 PM. The day is dependent on the Penguins schedule, as those participating will get to stop inside the locker room. It’s one way to give back to the people of Pittsburgh, who have invested in both the team and this arena.

“Over the last 12 years, we've done our best as stewards of this arena to give them not only the best experience on the ice, but coming here for concerts as well,” said Kevin Acklin, Penguins President of Business Operations.

“Together with our ownership at Fenway Sports Group, we're obviously really excited to have our captain Sidney Crosby signed to a two-year extension after this year. We're really excited to welcome him back, and Kyle Dubas and the team have done their best over the offseason to make the team better. So, puck drops here next week, and really excited to have everyone back here for the season.”