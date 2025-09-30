Building Brick by Brick: Kindel Earning Opportunities

When Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas outlined his expectations for training camp, he said they wanted younger players to assert themselves. One way they could do that is by pushing themselves to play in more preseason games.

That is what Ben Kindel, the 11th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, has done to this point. The 18-year-old forward appeared in his fourth exhibition game tonight in Detroit, which is the most among players remaining at training camp. Penguins Head Coach Dan Muse said that’s because of how Kindel has played.

“We didn't come in here saying all right, he's going to play in these four games. That wasn't the case,” Muse explained. “It's like, you get a little bit of a starting point, and then as we go, you want to see guys in more situations. I think it's been good for him. If we didn't feel that way, then we wouldn't have him playing in this game.”

Kindel scored his first goal of the preseason in Pittsburgh’s 2-1 win. The media actually pulled a bit of a reverse jinx after morning skate, asking Kindel about the scoring chances he had generated to that point.

“I think obviously would like to convert at some point, hopefully get my scoring touch here soon,” Kindel said with a smile. “But I think it's definitely easier when you're getting the chances, versus you get a bit more pressure when you're not getting the chances. So, I'm happy at least that they're coming. And I know eventually the puck will start to go in.”