Alex Nedeljkovic Named to Team USA for IIHF World Championship

Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic will represent Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, it was announced today. This year's World Championship will be held from May 10-26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia.

This year marks Nedeljkovic's first time representing Team USA at the World Championship.

Nedeljkovic, 28, came to Pittsburgh this season after being acquired in free agency on July 1, 2023. The Parma, Ohio native played in 38 games (including 33 starts) and posted a record of 18-7-7 with a 2.97 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and one shutout. Nedeljkovic recorded a career-long 10-game point streak down the stretch of the season, where he went 7-0-3 with a 2.81 goals-against average and .905 save percentage from March 24-April 11.

Below is Team USA's Preliminary Round Schedule. All games will be broadcasted on NHL Network.