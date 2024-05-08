2024 Draft Lottery Results

The Penguins did not win the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery, meaning their first-round pick (14th overall) officially goes to San Jose per the Erik Karlsson trade conditions.

Pittsburgh can still end up with a first-round pick if Carolina advances to the Stanley Cup Final (they are currently playing the Rangers in the Second Round).

If the Hurricanes are eliminated before that, the Penguins will instead retain the second-round pick (44th overall) they acquired at the deadline as part of the Jake Guentzel trade package to go along with the second-round pick they already possessed (46th overall).

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held June 28-29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.