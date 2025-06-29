Giroux signs 1-year contract to remain with Senators

Claude Giroux signed a one-year contract with the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. It has a base salary of $2 million with bonuses that could reach a maximum value of $4.75 million.

The 37-year-old forward had 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) in 81 regular-season games for the Senators and five points (one goal, four assists) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Giroux could have become an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday.

“Claude brings veteran leadership and a competitive edge to our group and has been a consistent presence on and off the ice,” Senators general manager Steve Staios said. “We are excited to bring him back next season.”

Ottawa (45-30-7) was the first wild card in the Eastern Conference this season, its first playoff appearance since 2017.

"I knew this question was going to come, but it's still early,” Giroux said about his future on May 3. "I haven't given any thoughts, haven't really talked to Steve yet. I love the players, the fans, the city. This year was the most fun I've had in a few years, just coming to the rink was a lot of fun. And that locker room, a pretty tight locker room, so a lot of good things.

"I don't know how many [years I have] left, but I feel like I have a lot left in the tank. Like I said, I'm loving hockey right now, I want to play and I feel like I can be an impact player. So, it's going to be a big summer for me and for all my teammates too. We had a little taste of it, of playoffs, how it feels and how fun it is, and when you have that little taste, you want to get back into it."

Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round (No. 22) of the 2006 NHL Draft, Giroux has 1,116 points (365 goals, 751 assists) in 1,263 games for the Flyers, Florida Panthers and Senators and 86 points (29 goals, 57 assists) in 101 postseason games.

