Stutzle has 3 points, sparks Senators past Blackhawks for 3rd straight win

Ilya Mikheyev scored twice, and Andre Burakovsky also scored for the Blackhawks (13-16-6), who have lost five in a row (0-5-0). Ryan Greene had two assists, and Arvid Soderblom made 34 saves.

“A little disappointed,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “Obviously disappointed. You’re sitting in a position in the third period, tied game, and we got outplayed in the third.”

Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar left the game and did not return after taking a Jordan Spence shot in the face at 5:11 of the first period.

“You lose ‘Frankie’ early, so, one of the things that leads to consistency is depth,” Blashill said. “So, our depth is getting tested. And so, guys in those roles have to ultimately play at a higher level.”

The Senators and Blackhawks combined for three coach’s challenges for goalie interference in the first two periods.

Ottawa nearly opened the scoring 2:57 into the game when Stutzle scored into a partially open net, but Chicago challenged for goaltender interference and video review determined Zetterlund prevented Soderblom from making a save.

Tyler Kleven’s first goal of the season gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 6:36 of the first period when his shot from a sharp angle rattled around in the crease off Soderblom’s left pad before going in off Artyom Levshunov’s left skate. The Blackhawks challenged for goaltender interference for a second time, but video review confirmed the goal.

Mikheyev tied it 1-1 at 1:53 of the second period after he drove wide around Nick Jensen and beat Merilainen five-hole on a partial breakaway.

“Of course, it’s frustrating,” Mikheyev said. “But we need to learn how to play. Because the best teams play a whole 60 minutes. We’re growing up and it takes time. I’ll say it again -- it takes time. But we need more confidence that we can play hard and push back.”

Ottawa thought it had taken the lead at 7:29 when Dylan Cozens’ shot at the edge of the crease trickled across the goal line, but it was waved off for goaltender interference. The Senators challenged, but video review confirmed the initial call.

On the ensuing penalty kill due to a failed coach’s challenge, Stutzle’s short-handed goal gave Ottawa a 2-1 lead at 8:02. He intercepted a Teuvo Teravainen pass at the Senators’ blue line, skated in on a breakaway and chipped the puck over Soderblom’s blocker.

Burakovsky tied it 2-2 on the power play at 9:55 when his pass attempt redirected in off of Artem Zub’s stick.

Tkachuk then put Ottawa back ahead 3-2 at 14:07, putting a wrist shot bar-down from the middle of the slot. Thomas Chabot, who played his first game since aggravating a previous upper-body injury on Nov. 22, fed Tkachuk for the goal.

“No better feeling than playing hockey, honestly,” Chabot said. “It was a long [27] days, but I’m happy to be back. I’m happy to be playing hockey. Obviously, a great game by the whole team tonight, so it was fun to be back at home in front of our fans and playing again.”

Mikheyev’s second goal tied it 3-3 at 18:32 after he took a cross-slot pass from Ryan Donato and tucked it past Merilainen’s outstretched left pad.

Perron’s power-play goal gave the Senators a 4-3 lead at 1:45 of the third period, one-timing a pass from Claude Giroux over Soderblom’s left shoulder.