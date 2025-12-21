Thompson goal streak hits 6, Sabres recover to top Islanders in shootout

Buffalo wins 5th straight after Heineman ties it with 29 seconds left in 3rd for New York

Islanders at Sabres | Recap

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Tage Thompson extended his goal streak to six games, and the Buffalo Sabres recovered in a shootout to win their fifth straight game, 3-2 against the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

The streak is tied for the longest of Thompson’s NHL career and is the second time he’s hit the mark this season.

Josh Norris scored the deciding goal in the shootout after Emil Heineman tied it 2-2 for the Islanders with 29 seconds remaining in the third period. He received a cross-ice feed from Mathew Barzal and scored on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Rasmus Dahlin also scored, and Alex Lyon made 32 saves for the Sabres (16-14-4).

Barzal had a goal and an assist for the Islanders (19-13-4), who have lost three straight (0-2-1). David Rittich made 30 saves.

Dahlin gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead on the power play at 1:47 of the first period. Lyon left a puck for Dahlin behind the net, and the Sabres captain carried it up the ice, cut between Heineman and Ryan Pulock to get to the front of the net, and slipped a backhand off the right post and in.

Thompson extended it to 2-0 at 8:55 of the second period. He took a short drop pass from Josh Doan in the left circle to the net and tucked it behind Rittich, with the puck going in off the back of his right leg. It was Thompson’s sixth goal during his streak.

Barzal scored from in front to cut it to 2-1 at 19:37. Lyon made the save on his initial shot off a backhand pass from Anders Lee behind the net, but Barzal collected the rebound and snapped it bar down to the far side.

Latest News

Stutzle has 3 points, sparks Senators past Blackhawks for 3rd straight win

Boldy gets 2 goals, Wild defeat Oilers for 7th win in row

NHL Status Report: Theodore week to week for Golden Knights with upper-body injury

Zibanejad scores late in 3rd, Rangers rally for shootout win against Flyers

Danault traded to Canadiens by Kings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Marchment traded to Blue Jackets by Kraken

Seguin has ACL surgery, status for Stars to be determined after Olympic break

Seider has goal, assist for Red Wings in win against Capitals

Vatrano fined maximum for unsportsmanlike conduct in Ducks game

NHL EDGE stats comparison: Makar vs. Quinn Hughes

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Robertson has 3 points, Stars score 8 to cruise past Ducks

Markstrom makes 32 saves, helps Devils edge Mammoth

Burns scores, Avalanche top Jets in 12th consecutive home win

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Panthers rally from down 3 in 3rd, top Hurricanes in shootout

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings