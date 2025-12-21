Thompson goal streak hits 6, Sabres recover to top Islanders in shootout

The streak is tied for the longest of Thompson’s NHL career and is the second time he’s hit the mark this season.

Josh Norris scored the deciding goal in the shootout after Emil Heineman tied it 2-2 for the Islanders with 29 seconds remaining in the third period. He received a cross-ice feed from Mathew Barzal and scored on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Rasmus Dahlin also scored, and Alex Lyon made 32 saves for the Sabres (16-14-4).

Barzal had a goal and an assist for the Islanders (19-13-4), who have lost three straight (0-2-1). David Rittich made 30 saves.

Dahlin gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead on the power play at 1:47 of the first period. Lyon left a puck for Dahlin behind the net, and the Sabres captain carried it up the ice, cut between Heineman and Ryan Pulock to get to the front of the net, and slipped a backhand off the right post and in.

Thompson extended it to 2-0 at 8:55 of the second period. He took a short drop pass from Josh Doan in the left circle to the net and tucked it behind Rittich, with the puck going in off the back of his right leg. It was Thompson’s sixth goal during his streak.

Barzal scored from in front to cut it to 2-1 at 19:37. Lyon made the save on his initial shot off a backhand pass from Anders Lee behind the net, but Barzal collected the rebound and snapped it bar down to the far side.