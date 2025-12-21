Evangelista breaks tie in 3rd, Predators edge Maple Leafs

NASHVILLE – Luke Evangelista scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Nashville Predators defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.
Evangelista gave Nashville a 3-2 lead at 9:18 of the third period on a forehand-backhand shot from the right face-off circle on the rush after deking around Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly.
“Saturday night at Bridgestone against the Leafs, hometown team,” Evangelista said. “Leafs fans are going to travel well. That was a big game for us. They’re desperate. We’re desperate. We’re trying to climb. That’s a big goal, a huge rush there.”
Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, Erik Haula and Adam Wilsby scored, and Brady Skjei had two assists for the Predators (14-16-4), who have won two of their past three. Juuse Saros made 19 saves.
“There’s still a lot to go here, but we’re responding well since that ugly game (an 8-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Nov. 24),” Nashville forward Michael Bunting said. “I think we’ve turned it around and kind of made a decision to play good hockey and turn this boat around. I feel like we’ve played well. I don’t know what we are in the last few games, but we’re definitely more wins than losses so that’s good. We’ve just got to keep building.”
Bobby McMann had a goal and an assist, and Nicolas Roy and John Tavares scored for the Maple Leafs (15-14-5), who have lost four of their past five (1-3-1). Nicholas Robertson had two assists, and Joseph Woll made 29 saves.
“I thought we had a better process tonight, honestly,” Toronto forward Auston Matthews said. “I thought we had the puck more, made more plays, allowed our forwards to kind of come through the neutral ice a little bit more. I think when you’re making adjustments kind of on the fly, it’s not going to be perfect right away. But I thought our process was much better.”
Roy gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 1:32 of the first period, tipping in a pass to the front of the net from McMann on an odd-man rush.
Haula tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 4:56 of the second period. Roman Josi sent a one-timer to the net that Haula tipped blocker side from in front after setting up a screen on Woll.
“They tested us,” Haula said. “I thought it was a very entertaining hockey game. Both teams were pushing. Ultimately, we were able to get on top, and it’s a good feeling.”
Tavares put Toronto up 2-1 at 11:57. Matias Maccelli's long-distance wrist shot deflected off Tavares' right skate in the slot and then off the left skate of Josi before going in the net.
Wilsby evened the score 2-2 at 19:26. Ryan O'Reilly sent a pass to Wilsby in the high slot, where he beat Woll with a wrist shot. It was his first goal since Dec. 17, 2024.
“I think that late goal we gave up in the second period was avoidable,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said. “The third goal was avoidable. I thought that our team did a lot of things better tonight with the puck. I thought that we advanced the puck out of our zone through the neutral zone. I think our decision making has got to be better in getting over the red line. If there’s plays to be made, make them. If not, I thought we kind of forced things there too much.”
Stamkos added an empty-net goal at 18:25 of the third period for a 4-2 lead.
McMann scored to make it 4-3 at 19:06 on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle with Woll pulled for the extra attacker.
Cole Smith sent a shot into the empty net at 19:51 for the 5-3 final.
“I know there’s been all kinds of noise,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “I guess you numb it out after a while and you kind of do your job. I think my job was hoping to get these guys to believe in something and believe in the process and stick with it. We kind of know where we’re at. We know what we have to do, and they have.”
NOTES: O'Reilly has seven points (one goal, six assists) in a six-game streak. ... With his goal, Stamkos recorded his 1,209th career point and tied Bernie Nicholls for 50th place in NHL history. ... Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault did not play because of a lower-body injury. ... Roy played in his 400th NHL game. ... Maple Leafs forwards Max Domi and Steven Lorentz and defenseman Henry Thrun were healthy scratches.