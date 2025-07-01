Kane signs 1-year, $3 million contract to remain with Red Wings

Patrick Kane signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

The 36-year-old forward, who could have become an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday, had 59 points (21 goals, 38 assists) in 72 games this season, his second with the Red Wings. He signed a one-year contract with Detroit on Nov. 28, 2023, after missing the start of the season following hip resurfacing surgery on June 1. He then signed another one-year contract with the Red Wings on June 30, 2024.

"I've really enjoyed my time here and I think it is a great place for me," Kane said at the Red Wings' breakup day. "This organization has been great for me, and I think there's some mutual interest in doing it again next season."

Selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, Kane has 1,343 points (492 goals, 851 assists) in 1,302 regular-season games over 18 seasons with the Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Red Wings, and 138 points (53 goals, 85 assists) in 143 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"I just played my 1,300th game (a 6-4 win against the Dallas Stars on April 14), and I think it would be cool to play a few more years and get to 1,500," he said.

Kane won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year in 2007-08, the Hart Trophy (MVP) and Ted Lindsay Award (MVP as voted by the NHL Players' Association) in 2015-16, which was the same season he won the Art Ross Trophy for leading the League in scoring, the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013, 2015), and the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP once (2013).

Kane has made the NHL First All-Star Team three times (2010, 2016, 2017), the NHL Second All-Star Team once (2019), and was named one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players during the League's Centennial celebration in 2017.