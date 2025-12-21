Karlsson scores twice, Canucks top Bruins in shootout for 4th straight win

Liam Ohgren, who scored the only goal of the shootout in the seventh round, had a goal and assist for the Canucks (15-17-3), who extended their winning streak to four games since defenseman Quinn Hughes was traded to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12. Ohgren has two goals in four games since joining the Canucks in the trade. Kevin Lankinen made 38 saves.

Morgan Geekie scored his 25th goal of the season -- his 50th of 2025 -- and Pavel Zacha, Tanner Jeannot and Andrew Peeke each scored for the Bruins (20-15-1), who have lost three of their past four games (1-3-0). Jeremy Swayman made 18 saves.

Geekie gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 8:23 of the first period with a power-play goal, scoring on a one-timer from the left circle over Lankinen’s glove off a pass from Charlie McAvoy.

Max Sasson tied it 1-1 with 13.9 seconds remaining in the opening period. After a strong forecheck, Ohgren retrieved the puck in the corner and made a quick centering pass to Sasson, who beat Swayman to the short side.

Karlsson put the Canucks in front 2-1 at 4:22 of the second period with a power-play goal. After Swayman misplayed the puck behind his own net, Evander Kane gained control in the corner and quickly fed Karlsson in front for the goal.

Zacha tied it 2-2 at 9:41. Defenseman Nikita Zadorov patiently controlled the puck through the slot, drew Lankinen out of position, and passed to Zacha, who tapped it in at the right post.

Boston regained the lead 3-2 when Jeannot scored at 12:05, tapping in Mark Kastelic's no-look, backhand pass across the crease at the right post.

Karlsson tied it 3-3 on his second goal of the game at 3:53 of the third period. He broke in 1-on-1 against McAvoy and took a quick wrister from the left circle, beating Swayman to the glove side under the crossbar.

Ohgren gave the Canucks a 4-3 lead, redirecting a one-timer from Marcus Pettersson past Swayman at 7:34.

Peeke’s wrister from the right point hit the post, then ricocheted off Lankinen’s back and into the net to tie it 4-4 at 16:16.